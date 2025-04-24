BONGANI MAGASELA | South African boxing is at its lowest ebb
Country has too few world champions, and too few fighters high in the ratings of the important boxing organisations
24 April 2025 - 04:30
Ignore what some wordsmiths waxing lyrical want you to believe — the sad truth is South African boxing is at the base of the barrel. That is mainly because the success of local boxing depends on the number of world champions the country has, though there are other factors too...
