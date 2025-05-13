Sport

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | José Riveiro says adios to Pirates with head held high

Calm Spaniard will be remembered as the coach who brought the trophies, and the crowds, back to the Buccaneers

13 May 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

Sometimes sport enjoys laughing in the face of a fairy-tale ending. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Could Maart’s smart goal be enough to save Nabi at Chiefs? He may need more Sport
  2. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | José Riveiro says adios to Pirates with head held high Sport
  3. Akani Simbine tips Sinesipho Dambile to take over 4x100m second-leg duty Sport
  4. ‘It saddens me’: legendary Rudolph Seale on continued struggles of Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  5. Stakes never higher? Chiefs, Pirates have so much riding on Nedbank final Sport

Latest Videos

US, China pause tariff war, but uncertainty remains | REUTERS
Trump calls for broad drug price cuts in executive order | REUTERS