Famine crisis looms in Madagascar after worst drought since 1981

More than 500,000 Madagascan children are at risk of malnutrition during the course of the next year

23 August 2021 - 19:10 By Kamlesh Bhuckory

Southern Madagascar is on the brink of a severe humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought, according to UN officials.

“The hunger season is coming,” Issa Sanogo, the UN resident coordinator on the Indian Ocean island nation said on Saturday. “People may be left without the means to eat, without money to pay for health services, or to send their children to school, to get clean water, and even to get seeds to plant for the next agricultural season,” he said...

