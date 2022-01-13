‘I remember the screams’: 10 years on, the Costa Concordia wreck still haunts

Survivors, rescuers gather to mark the day when 32 died as the cruise ship, abandoned by its captain, sank off Italy

Ester Percossi can still hear the screams, feel the cold and see the terror in people’s eyes.



She is one of the survivors of the Costa Concordia shipwreck. The luxury cruise liner capsized after hitting rocks just off the coast of the small Italian island of Giglio on January 13 2012, killing 32 people in one of Europe’s worst maritime disasters...