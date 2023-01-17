World

SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Musk focused on Twitter

One of the world’s most valuable private companies is getting along just fine with its CEO playing a less-active role

17 January 2023 - 20:34 By Loren Grush

One is hitting its numbers; the other keeps missing expectations. One is raising money at an ever-rising valuation; the other has been pummeled by the market. One has a highly capable No.2 executive keeping it on track; the other is under fire about succession planning...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. The shrug of ‘geniuses’: Elon Musk and the confessions of an Ayn Rand reader News
  2. WATCH | SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on classified US Space Force mission Sci-Tech
  3. White House in talks with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran World
  4. Twitter workers forced to drop severance case World

Most read

  1. Irm(a)gard, I’m not sticking around for this at my age World
  2. Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub World
  3. More woes for ‘albatross’ Trump after Capitol attack probe blockbuster finale World
  4. SpaceX prepares for a breakout year with Musk focused on Twitter World
  5. Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite World

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana