Business

Despite rising bad loans, Standard Bank posts jump in annual profit

14 March 2024 - 10:42 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Standard Bank said on Thursday its annual profit jumped by 27% as high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans. File photo.
Standard Bank said on Thursday its annual profit jumped by 27% as high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Africa's biggest lender by assets Standard Bank said on Thursday its annual profit jumped by 27% as high interest rates helped offset rising bad loans.

The lender posted headline earnings of R42.9bn for the year ended December 31, while total net income grew by 20% to R177.6bn, driven by net interest income growth of 25% and non-interest revenue growth of 13%.

The top five private South African banks, including Standard Bank — among the continent's biggest — are generally known to have well-capitalised balance sheets and conservative lending practices.

But inflationary pressures, high interest rates, regular power blackouts and logistical bottlenecks are taking a toll on their most sensitive retail and small business customers, leading to defaults.

Standard Bank said credit impairment charges increased by 22% to R16.3bn, which pushed the lender's credit loss ratio — a measure of bad loans as a percentage of total loans — up to 98 basis points (bps) from 83 bps and close to the upper range of its target of 100 bps.

As a result, total provisions increased by 15% to R64bn.

The lender's loans and advances grew by 7% to R1.7-trillion as strong growth in corporate and sovereign lending offset subdued retail lending growth together with a decline in business lending.

“Our clients are likely to remain constrained until interest rates start to decline,” the bank said. It said credit impairment charges were expected to peak in the first half of 2024, driven primarily by ongoing strain in personal and private banking.

Meanwhile the credit loss ratio is expected to remain within the target but near the top of its range.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Public trust in the financial system is not what it needs to be — Kganyago

“It was remarkable, with the allegations last year about banks manipulating the exchange rate of the rand, how ready people were to believe there was ...
Business Times
22 hours ago

Price Check | Here's what groceries used to cost & it's a shocker

A 34-year-old till slip with 60 items shows both how much prices have gone up and the reduction in pack sizes.
News
2 days ago

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown cautions against a ‘badly run’ state bank

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown does not believe South Africa needs a state bank at this time, especially because other state-owned enterprises have been ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Slow GDP recovery under way after narrow escape from recession

Stronger economic growth adequate to materially improve the fiscal prognosis and employment may seem out of reach after after a week in which data ...
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. GUGU LOURIE | Vodacom, please call Makate, it’s overdue Opinion
  2. Public trust in the financial system is not what it needs to be — Kganyago Business
  3. South Africa's financial conduct regulator approves 59 crypto licences Business
  4. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  5. Sale of SAA to strategic equity partner Takatso ‘in jeopardy’ Business

Latest Videos

Three Egyptian Coptic monks killed in S.Africa, Coptic Orthodox Church says
Chaos outside Joshlin Smith's mother's court appearance