Nedbank CEO Mike Brown cautions against a ‘badly run’ state bank
The country already has many state-owned financial entities and no great track record in the management of others
10 March 2024 - 00:03
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown does not believe South Africa needs a state bank at this time, especially because other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been badly mismanaged. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.