Liverpool FC’s Mohamed Salah has the biggest influence on the choice of baby names among new parents across the world.
This is according to data from a Liverugbytickets.co.uk survey conducted before the 2022 Fifa Soccer World Cup in Qatar next month.
Liverugbytickets.co.uk compiled a list of 100 of the best footballers from the past and present and entered them into the names research database, forebears.io, to determine which footballer's name is the most common choice among new parents.
The results showed the most popular footballer-inspired baby name is Salah, with more than 1.2-million people bearing the name across the globe.
According to a statement by Liverugbytickets.co.uk, the Egyptian footballer “is adored in Liverpool and loved by fans all over the world, especially in Egypt, where it was reported that 1.7-million Egyptian voters spoilt their ballot papers for the presidential election in 2018 by writing Salah’s name”.
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo came in second with 463,228 people bearing his name.
“Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of all time, so it is understandable that parents may name their son after these footballing legends in the hope that he will follow in their footsteps,” said Liverugbytickets.co.uk
Silva ranks third in the world with 84,200 people bearing the name.
Silva is a popular name in football, with Thiago Silva, Bernardo Silva and David Silva all sharing the same surname.
Manchester City's Ruben Dias is in fourth place with 59,962 people having the name and Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane is fifth with 54,537 people having the name.
Lionel Messi and Maradona are 21st and 23rd on the list
Liverpool’s Mo Salah has biggest influence over baby names worldwide
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
