What's on this week?
Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of July 24
WHAT: Winter Wonderland
WHERE: Gordon’s Bay
WHEN: July 27-30
Started in 2009 to attract tourism to Gordon’s Bay and its surrounding areas to help local communities, Winter Wonderland is the biggest annual event in the Helderberg area, attracting more than 50,000 visitors. Tickets grant you access to the four-day event which includes a parade, music tents, concert, food market, street fair and entertainment along the beach.
Tickets from R25 through Ticketpro. Children under 12 enter for free.
WHAT: Caroline’s Red Wine Review
WHERE: The Lookout Venue, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
WHEN: July 27, 5-9pm
Bringing together 90 of South Africa’s award-winning winemakers for its annual showcase, Caroline’s Red Wine Review is back this year with a round-up of some of the Cape’s best. “We are delighted to bring the Cape’s finest producers of red wines together once again, giving lovers of fine wines the incredible opportunity to taste, meet and engage with the passionate people behind these phenomenal labels,” says Caroline Rillema of Caroline’s Fine Wine Cellar in Sea Point and Tokai.
Tickets cost R450 through Quicket.
WHAT: Music in The Snow
WHERE: Hogsback
WHEN: July 28-30, different event times
Winter may still be icy but Hogsback is warming up for Music in the Snow. This year’s event kicks off of on Friday with a dinner and wine-tasting at The Edge Mountain with entertainment by Natz EfX. Enjoy a hike on Saturday morning before heading to the main event scheduled for the afternoon with headliners Kelly Khumalo, Lloyiso and Zuko SA. End the festivities with a potjie lunch on Sunday.
Tickets from R100 through Webtickets.
WHAT: The Cannabis Expo
WHERE: The Globe at Sun Coast Casino, Durban
WHEN: July 28-30, 10am-6pm Friday and Saturday and 10am-4pm Sunday
Brining you all things cannabis related, the Cannabis Expo will showcase a wide range of products; a cannabis food market; freedom festival; presentations on topics such as health, agriculture and legislation; panel discussions and Africa’s first 'shroom exhibition. The first expo takes place in Durban this month, with a Johannesburg expo planned for November.
Tickets from R150 through Howler.
WHAT: Music & Laughs
WHERE: Andre Huguenet Theatre, Bloemfontein
WHEN: July 29, 6pm
If you can’t choose between comedy and music, this event promises exactly what the it says it will: a combination of both. A comedian is set to take the stage for 15 minutes of laughs before introducing a musician who will provide the sounds. With music by Ntsika, Andy T and Khuthala.
Tickets cost R100 through Webtickets.
WHAT: Mami&Me Baby Market
WHERE: Woodlands International College, Boksburg
WHEN: July 29-30, 9am-4pm
Mami&Me online pregnancy and baby directory and preloved platform The Baby Market are joining forces to bring you a range of new and preloved items under one roof. Think baby clothes, maternity wear, toys and accessories for baby and parents. Shop trusted labels or discover new brands as you stock up on all things for you and your young ones.
Tickets cost R60 through Quicket. Children under 10 free.
WHAT: Festival De Mexico
WHERE: Outdoor Event Area, Montecasino, Johannesburg
WHEN: July 29, 12-10pm
The Don Julio Festival De Mexico is back with lots of food, a chilli-eating competition and Africa’s largest tequila toast. If you’re feeling creative, book a one-hour skull sip and paint session or enjoy the music by Mi Casa, Goodluck, Black Motion, DJ Kent, Desmond and the Tutus, Kyle Cassim, Chrizz Beatz and Mojito Swing.
Tickets cost R250 for adults, R90 for kids under 18 and R60 for under 13s through Howler. Skull sip and paint sessions cost an additional R200.
WHAT: Coffee and Chocolate Trail
WHERE: Farmhouse 58, Krugersdorp
WHEN: July 30, different start times
Whether you’re a nature lover or someone with a sweet tooth, this trail with a difference is for you. Choose a 6km, 10km or 15km hike through the beautiful Farmhouse 58 property in the Cradle of Humankind. Make your way to the Sun (W)Hole sculpture at the top of the property and explore the beautiful landscape as you pass dams and streams — even a waterfall. Enjoy a sweet ending with a coffee and chocolate experience and unwind in the chill zone with live music as you enjoy the rest of your Sunday afternoon.
Entry costs R260 for adults and R120 for kids under 12 for the 6km hike, R280 for the 10km and R300 for the R15km through Wild Africa Experiences. Entry includes a glass mug, a coffee and chocolate experience and access to the chill zone.