What's on this week?

WHAT: Winter Wonderland

WHERE: Gordon’s Bay

WHEN: July 27-30

Started in 2009 to attract tourism to Gordon’s Bay and its surrounding areas to help local communities, Winter Wonderland is the biggest annual event in the Helderberg area, attracting more than 50,000 visitors. Tickets grant you access to the four-day event which includes a parade, music tents, concert, food market, street fair and entertainment along the beach.

Tickets from R25 through Ticketpro. Children under 12 enter for free.