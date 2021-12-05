Three fabulous getaways on Joburg’s doorstep

Whether you’re in search of wellness, a bush retreat or fresh farm air, there’s no need for Gautengers to travel far for fun day trips or unique getaways

1. FOR FARM LIVING: ROSEMARY HILL



A cabin in the woods is my idea of an idyll. So when I learned of Rosemary Hill’s Cabinville, I had to visit. The outcome of a lockdown project in 2020, it’s a picturesque collection of a cabin and four pods built between towering pine trees where the sunsets are the most beautiful part of the day...