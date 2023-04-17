'In bad taste': Nando’s slams fake ad mocking Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Fast-food chain Nando’s has distanced itself from an advert making light of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's escape saga, saying it is in bad taste and not aligned to its brand or values.
Bester and Magudumana were brought back to South Africa earlier this month after being arrested in Tanzania.
Since their arrest, many people have reacted on social media with skits and memes. Among them was a fake Nando's advert making light of the saga.
Responding to the advert, Nando’s SA said while it values fans' enthusiasm for its brand, it does not appreciate the production of fake adverts or parody accounts.
“This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned to our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours,” said Nando's.
Image: File photo
An Instagram account under the name of popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan joined in on the commentary, sharing a spoof video by TikToker @spike.bfm.
In it, the TikToker poked fun at Bester and Magudumana, relating them to the soapie’s characters Chris and Mariaan Welman.
“As South Africans we could be going through the most but our people can find humour in it all,” read the caption.
