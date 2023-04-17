South Africa

'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said about Thabo Bester's return to SA

17 April 2023 - 07:17
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Thabo Bester was recaptured and brought back to SA.
Thabo Bester was recaptured and brought back to SA.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the rearrest and return of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to South Africa, after months on the run.

Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.

They arrived at Lanseria airport in Gauteng last week under police guard. Bester was put under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

Magudumana appeared in court on several charges, including aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody], murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession, violation of bodies, and fraud.

She will appear alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo on Monday for bail information and possible bail applications. 

Bester appeared in court on Friday, where his matter was postponed until May 16.

TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of Bester's return.

Most (38%) said “police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work”, while 35% said they can’t wait for the Netflix doccie on the escape to come out.

18% said he will likely escape again, while 9% were celebrating his recapture.

The debate continued on social media.

Ramaisela Phasha said there was nothing to celebrate.

“They should have left him in Tanzania, clearly it shows there are lot of criminals escaping from South African prisons. Bester's case was just the unfortunate one to catch the public eye.”

Selena Govender added: “I think South Africans will celebrate when all those who stole from public funds and violated the constitution are behind bars and South Africa can move forward”.

Lerato Motaung joked that “we are here for the drama, nje”.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Dr Nandipha Magudumana & father in the dock on Monday: 7 more stories to read about the Thabo Bester saga

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday. Here are seven ...
News
1 hour ago

REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape

Just weeks before his escape, the killer and his lover spent several nights together in a boutique hotel 25km from the prison
News
1 day ago

Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services

Thabo Bester has not been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. He remains at Kgosi Mampuru II prison, the department of correctional services ...
News
1 day ago

Salon owner tells of hair-raising encounter with Thabo Bester and five 'models'

Nomaxabiso Xhotyeni vividly remembers the day Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester walked into her Table View hair salon in Cape Town, flanked ...
News
1 day ago

Born at Bara to mom of four, but Thabo Bester was never registered with home affairs

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has confirmed the identity of "Facebook rapist" and murderer Thabo Bester but says there is no record of him ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  2. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  3. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  4. Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services South Africa
  5. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele