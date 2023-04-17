TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the rearrest and return of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to South Africa, after months on the run.
Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
They arrived at Lanseria airport in Gauteng last week under police guard. Bester was put under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.
Magudumana appeared in court on several charges, including aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody], murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession, violation of bodies, and fraud.
She will appear alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo on Monday for bail information and possible bail applications.
Bester appeared in court on Friday, where his matter was postponed until May 16.
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of Bester's return.
Most (38%) said “police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work”, while 35% said they can’t wait for the Netflix doccie on the escape to come out.
18% said he will likely escape again, while 9% were celebrating his recapture.
'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said about Thabo Bester's return to SA
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the rearrest and return of “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester to South Africa, after months on the run.
Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania earlier this month, 10km from the Kenyan border. The couple was arrested with a Mozambican who allegedly aided them in their run from authorities.
They arrived at Lanseria airport in Gauteng last week under police guard. Bester was put under 24/7 surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.
Magudumana appeared in court on several charges, including aiding and abetting escape [of a convicted prisoner from lawful custody], murder of a number of bodies that were found in her possession, violation of bodies, and fraud.
She will appear alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo on Monday for bail information and possible bail applications.
Bester appeared in court on Friday, where his matter was postponed until May 16.
TimesLIVE asked readers what they thought of Bester's return.
Most (38%) said “police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work”, while 35% said they can’t wait for the Netflix doccie on the escape to come out.
18% said he will likely escape again, while 9% were celebrating his recapture.
The debate continued on social media.
Ramaisela Phasha said there was nothing to celebrate.
“They should have left him in Tanzania, clearly it shows there are lot of criminals escaping from South African prisons. Bester's case was just the unfortunate one to catch the public eye.”
Selena Govender added: “I think South Africans will celebrate when all those who stole from public funds and violated the constitution are behind bars and South Africa can move forward”.
Lerato Motaung joked that “we are here for the drama, nje”.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Dr Nandipha Magudumana & father in the dock on Monday: 7 more stories to read about the Thabo Bester saga
REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape
Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services
Salon owner tells of hair-raising encounter with Thabo Bester and five 'models'
Born at Bara to mom of four, but Thabo Bester was never registered with home affairs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos