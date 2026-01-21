Penny Lebyane announced as host of new SABC 2 talk show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seasoned media personality Penny Lebyane has been announced as the host of SABC 2’s brand-new talk show, Eintlik Let’s Connect, set to premiere on February 9.

The daily talk show promises to be a space for open conversations, meaningful dialogue and authentic storytelling, connecting South Africans from all walks of life.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her return to the public broadcaster, Penny described the opportunity as deeply personal and long overdue.

“To be back on SABC 2 with a daily platform like Eintlik Let’s Connect is everything I’ve worked towards in the past 25 years in the media industry,” she said.

The award-winning broadcaster added that the show was more than just another presenting gig, but a new chapter in her journey.

“It’s more than a show; it’s a space for real talk, real people and real connection. After the past few years I’ve had, this isn’t just a job; it’s a fresh start and a chance to build something meaningful with South Africa every single day. It’s a homecoming,” she added.

With Penny at the helm, Eintlik Let’s Connect is expected to bring warmth, honesty and depth to daytime television, drawing from her decades of experience in radio and television.

The show will air on SABC 2 from February 9, marking Penny Lebyane’s official return to the channel with what she describes as a purpose-driven platform aimed at connecting the nation.

