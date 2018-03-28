IN MEMES | Twitter blames black tax for slay queen's 'prostitution' on Yimlo
Instead of bashing this week's Yimlo participant, Twitter decided to defend her "prostitution tendencies" and blamed black tax for pushing her into selling herself short.
Rebecca wrote to Yimlo to ask that Dineo Ranaka help her tell her family the truth about the double life she's been living. She revealed that she had several boyfriends and she slept with all of them for money to send back home.
She had to break the news to her family that she'd been sending money provided by these men and that she had disregarded getting an education because of her love for finer things.
Twitter felt sorry for her and understood what she meant when she said the "Jo'burg pressure to look successful" got to her and that she wanted to make her family proud by taking care of them. A thing they call black tax.
They sympathised with her and had just the right memes for the occasion:
She never told them about a job yet they accept her money, where do they think it comes from? A trust? #yimlo pic.twitter.com/yHRgFqZL0w— FB: la exquisite boutique (@mbali_me) March 27, 2018
So she ain't even gonna cry while sharing her story? She's sooooo strong!! #yimlo pic.twitter.com/572dBh8QEC— NQOBILE.💕 (@ConqueredR) March 27, 2018
You can't feel fine while sleeping with 4 men,at the age of 21 yet you don't love them #YimLo pic.twitter.com/QueoxncisL— Malume Tshepo Wa Mosotho (@sharepart) March 27, 2018
Do we say people are changed by Joburg or they just use Joburg as an excuse for their choices???#Yimlo pic.twitter.com/sDf0Qg92dz— Insta: ChueneSello (@Sello_Chuene) March 27, 2018
#yimlo Joburg's not for everyone...it's not for the faint-hearted...You must know your story whe you come from far & wide...or else it will "swallow" you... pic.twitter.com/g4OaJRq06U— The1stHotellaQueen (@hotellaqueen007) March 27, 2018
Ladies Education is important let us not take it for Granted #yimlo pic.twitter.com/2kzsYuQArj— Msvavavoom (@msvavavoom) March 27, 2018
When she's broke she has R500 😥 #yimlo— Thesinging96' (@Tumii_August) March 27, 2018
When I'm broke I don't even carry my wallet on me 😂😂🚮 pic.twitter.com/dzhXHVHDgt
This thing called LIFE it's tough guys😭😭😭 #yimlo pic.twitter.com/9jy3lwDAKi— MissD (@MagasengD) March 20, 2018
Let's all appreciate our mothers more, too many people's are derailed once they lose their mothers and it's heartbreaking to watch. #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/m6nI7acs7b— ♛ Fat Bethsheba ♕ (@luciaralepobe) March 27, 2018
Don't let Materialistic things ruin your dignity #yimlo pic.twitter.com/kasXg5XbrK— Msvavavoom (@msvavavoom) March 27, 2018
Hao several boyfriends nyana and you guys judge?— karabo mosoeu (@rabo_mosoeu) March 27, 2018
#yimlo pic.twitter.com/BouAjlCRQj
😭😭😭 I blame poverty for all this #Yimlo pic.twitter.com/Jyw6ZVHS4a— Penny Namane (@penny_namane) March 27, 2018
We all like the finer things in life that's why most of us have JOBS #YimLo pic.twitter.com/J9ZOdKEzXN— 👑Mrs Munchie💫 (@KumaloMajo) March 27, 2018
She's not blaming anyone guys #YimLo pic.twitter.com/7jmoBDEDPZ— SMS Vote Bambam to 32052 (@Kgalaletsang_N) March 27, 2018