TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter blames black tax for slay queen's 'prostitution' on Yimlo

28 March 2018 - 08:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Dineo Ranaka (far right) hosts a confession reality show called Yimlo.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

Instead of bashing this week's Yimlo participant, Twitter decided to defend her "prostitution tendencies" and blamed black tax for pushing her into selling herself short.

Rebecca wrote to Yimlo to ask that Dineo Ranaka help her tell her family the truth about the double life she's been living. She revealed that she had several boyfriends and she slept with all of them for money to send back home.

She had to break the news to her family that she'd been sending money provided by these men and that she had disregarded getting an education because of her love for finer things.

Twitter felt sorry for her and understood what she meant when she said the "Jo'burg pressure to look successful" got to her and that she wanted to make her family proud by taking care of them. A thing they call black tax.

They sympathised with her and had just the right memes for the occasion:

