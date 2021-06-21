TshisaLIVE

‘The country needs to be vaccinated’: Cassper Nyovest throws his weight behind EFF’s march to Sahpra

21 June 2021 - 14:00
Cassper Nyovest supports the EFF's upcoming 'march to save lives'.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has given the EFF’s upcoming “march to save lives” his support, saying the country needs to be vaccinated.

On Friday the EFF will picket outside the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to demand approval of the Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines.

The party’s leader Julius Malema made the announcement last week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Johnson & Johnson to discard doses of its Covid-19 vaccine meant for SA

Taking to Twitter, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker announced his support for the march. 

However, he said his stance was not a political statement. 

“I don’t have to be a member of any political party to agree that people are dying and we need to save lives and livelihoods,” said Cassper. 

“We have lost lives and jobs. The country needs to be vaccinated and I support this call. We want our country back and safe.”

Veteran musician-turned-EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi said there was no time to waste. 

“We need the country to be opened so people can celebrate life through music concerts,” he said.

According to statistics shared by government’s head of digital communications, Athi Geleba,  fewer than 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the country. At least 2,142,624 people have received their first jabs of the vaccine. 

Speaking at the EFF’s Youth Day rally last week, Malema said the picket was personal. 

“Friday, we are at Sahpra. We want the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines. Failure to do so and we are going to sleep outside the home of the CEO of Sahpra.

“It is personal like that. There will be a sleep-in at the CEO’s house until the vaccines are provided by this government,” said Malema. 

On social media, the hashtag #MarchToSaveLives topped the trending list as many gave the planned picket a thumbs up. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

