‘The country needs to be vaccinated’: Cassper Nyovest throws his weight behind EFF’s march to Sahpra
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has given the EFF’s upcoming “march to save lives” his support, saying the country needs to be vaccinated.
On Friday the EFF will picket outside the offices of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to demand approval of the Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines.
The party’s leader Julius Malema made the announcement last week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Johnson & Johnson to discard doses of its Covid-19 vaccine meant for SA
Taking to Twitter, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker announced his support for the march.
However, he said his stance was not a political statement.
“I don’t have to be a member of any political party to agree that people are dying and we need to save lives and livelihoods,” said Cassper.
“We have lost lives and jobs. The country needs to be vaccinated and I support this call. We want our country back and safe.”
Veteran musician-turned-EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi said there was no time to waste.
“We need the country to be opened so people can celebrate life through music concerts,” he said.
According to statistics shared by government’s head of digital communications, Athi Geleba, fewer than 500,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the country. At least 2,142,624 people have received their first jabs of the vaccine.
Speaking at the EFF’s Youth Day rally last week, Malema said the picket was personal.
“Friday, we are at Sahpra. We want the Sputnik V and Sinovac vaccines. Failure to do so and we are going to sleep outside the home of the CEO of Sahpra.
“It is personal like that. There will be a sleep-in at the CEO’s house until the vaccines are provided by this government,” said Malema.
On social media, the hashtag #MarchToSaveLives topped the trending list as many gave the planned picket a thumbs up.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Masks and Sanitization is a necessary Intervention but NOT the Solution. The solution is Vaccination. We demand Vaccine NOW before we die wearing Masks #EFFDemandsVaccine #EFFMarchForVaccine #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/vEfIVQOnbn— Omphile Maotwe (@OmphileMaotwe) June 19, 2021
We have lost loved ones...friends & relatives..others are hell bent to depopulate South Africa of Africans..China & Russia have never used J&J or Pfizer vaccines but own vaccines for a population in excess of a billion...here at home not even a million got a jab...#March4Vaccine pic.twitter.com/vMCdKKXFvC— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) June 19, 2021
People are not putting pressure on Ramaphosa and his gov to speed up the process of vaccines.— Sixo Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) June 19, 2021
They, as usual, are criticizing the EFF, not calling on vaccinated Ramaphosa to vaccinate the people so that the EFF doesn't have to take it to the streets.
Siyaya! #MarchToSaveLives
Youth unemployment is at all time high, covid19 corruption is out of control, artists have no work, business of have closed doors, economy is on its knees, all in the name of lockdowns. I am joining the #MarchToSaveLives next week Friday. We need to act now.— Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) June 19, 2021
Marching & protesting is not for everyone, so we understand all keyboards Twitter warriors who are criticizing cic Julius Malema & the EFF for demanding vaccines opinions. So those who don't want to March, stay at home, buy date & tweet. We will March for you #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/v4rFChaX5C— KETSO💖4💝LIFE (@KETSO_4LIFE) June 19, 2021