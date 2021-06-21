‘The country needs to be vaccinated’: Cassper Nyovest throws his weight behind EFF’s march to Sahpra

The party’s leader Julius Malema made the announcement last week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked Johnson & Johnson to discard doses of its Covid-19 vaccine meant for SA

Taking to Twitter, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker announced his support for the march.

However, he said his stance was not a political statement.

“I don’t have to be a member of any political party to agree that people are dying and we need to save lives and livelihoods,” said Cassper.

“We have lost lives and jobs. The country needs to be vaccinated and I support this call. We want our country back and safe.”