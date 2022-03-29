×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'

“Remember that if I was not there the game will still be the same.”

29 March 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Maphorisa said he made a big sacrifice fighting for the young cats in amapiano and now they all are eating something he was proud of.
DJ Maphorisa said he made a big sacrifice fighting for the young cats in amapiano and now they all are eating something he was proud of.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Tsheko Kabasia

Music producer and amapiano king DJ Maphorisa said he wanted to be appreciated for his contribution to the music industry while he still has air in his lungs

Taking to Twitter recently he said he fought for the amapiano genre to be where it is today.

“I suffered for the kids to eat proper food in 'the music industry'. Remember that if I was not there the game will still be the same. I took a big sacrifice fighting for y'all. Amapiano guys are all eating now, a dream come true. Please appreciate me while I'm still kicking danko”

In his mentions, music exec Nota Baloyi shared an old post singing the amapiano star's praises. He said the music producer was a genius for “being able to bring out the best in any artist”.

He said when Maphorisa launched his own record label, BlaqBoy entertainment, he gave many artists an opportunity in the music scene.

“What he's managed to accomplish in the last decade is so monumental it deserves a lifetime achievement award. If anyone deserves to be celebrated for consistently paying it forward and putting Africa on the music world map. May he continue flourishing for decades on the music world map. May he continue flourishing for decades to come.” 

Maphorisa's tweet was filled by tweeps who said they recognised the role he played in changing the game.

“Even in the days when Abo Oskido reigned supreme our artists did not perform internationally like this. THANK you for changing the game. Your contribution will never be forgotten,” replied one tweep.

Late last year DJ Maphorisa sparked a fiery debate after he aired his concerns about DJ Shimza and other established artists for not including or crediting upcoming musicians on their projects.

“Why you always make music alone, no young upcoming nyana every time Shimza alone. Grow this Afro movement, uplift young talent bro, please. That's why they end up hating us cause you close doors. Don't tell me u made that beat alone, sorry but I had to take out my chest in front of everyone. Love you mfanaka but I can't,” DJ Maphorisa wrote.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small share their 'rags to riches' story

Kabza and Phori hustled hard before their music took off
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Guaped and blinged out! DJ Maphorisa spends millions in Dubai

From shopping at Prada to getting iced with super expensive Cartier jewellery, DJ Maphorisa is living the dream in Dubai!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

DJ Maphorisa on his first performance in Dubai: ‘I’m getting serious money’

DJ Maphorisa brags about making a lot of money from his first performance in Dubai.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

DJ Maphorisa on how WizKid inspired him to pursue amapiano music

DJ Maphorisa explains what made him take the amapiano genre seriously.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Kelly Khumalo’s baby girl Thingo’s candy land birthday party TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Diepcity' star Thandeka Dawn King back on her feet and your screens soon TshisaLIVE
  3. MacG says Mohale Motaung is not a star, he's ‘just a guy who dated Somizi’ TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Is she really taken?’ — SA reacts to Buhle Samuels’ alleged wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Bohang Moeko and his wife celebrate one year of marital bliss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...