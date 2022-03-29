DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'
“Remember that if I was not there the game will still be the same.”
Music producer and amapiano king DJ Maphorisa said he wanted to be appreciated for his contribution to the music industry while he still has air in his lungs
Taking to Twitter recently he said he fought for the amapiano genre to be where it is today.
“I suffered for the kids to eat proper food in 'the music industry'. Remember that if I was not there the game will still be the same. I took a big sacrifice fighting for y'all. Amapiano guys are all eating now, a dream come true. Please appreciate me while I'm still kicking danko”
In his mentions, music exec Nota Baloyi shared an old post singing the amapiano star's praises. He said the music producer was a genius for “being able to bring out the best in any artist”.
He said when Maphorisa launched his own record label, BlaqBoy entertainment, he gave many artists an opportunity in the music scene.
I suffered for the kids to eat proper food “the music industry”,Remember that if i was not there the game will still be the same.— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) March 27, 2022
I took a big sacrifice fighting for yall
Amapiano guys are all eating now,a dream come true❤️
Please appreciate me while im still kicking danko🙏🏾
“What he's managed to accomplish in the last decade is so monumental it deserves a lifetime achievement award. If anyone deserves to be celebrated for consistently paying it forward and putting Africa on the music world map. May he continue flourishing for decades on the music world map. May he continue flourishing for decades to come.”
Maphorisa's tweet was filled by tweeps who said they recognised the role he played in changing the game.
“Even in the days when Abo Oskido reigned supreme our artists did not perform internationally like this. THANK you for changing the game. Your contribution will never be forgotten,” replied one tweep.
Late last year DJ Maphorisa sparked a fiery debate after he aired his concerns about DJ Shimza and other established artists for not including or crediting upcoming musicians on their projects.
“Why you always make music alone, no young upcoming nyana every time Shimza alone. Grow this Afro movement, uplift young talent bro, please. That's why they end up hating us cause you close doors. Don't tell me u made that beat alone, sorry but I had to take out my chest in front of everyone. Love you mfanaka but I can't,” DJ Maphorisa wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.