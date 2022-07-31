×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | How Musa Keys is setting the world alight

31 July 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Amapiano star Musa Keys has broadened his audience reach.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Musa Keys has given fans a glimpse of his life behind the scenes in the wake of his newfound global success.

His hit track Selema has been streamed more than 9-million times across streaming platforms. 

On YouTube, the song has garnered more than 4-million views, while numbers are still piling up on other streaming platforms.

The self-proclaimed “Tsonga Michael Jackson”, who produces his own songs and releases them through his record label, Keys Records, was excited about the success of his music.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a little of his life behind the mic.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in December, Musa said he always knew he would be a star.

“I saw it coming. I always meditate. I always envision myself, and I always manifest on things that I see myself doing.

“I tell myself things I’m gonna be doing in the near future, like I’m going to be on the Forbes Under 30 this year and it’s going to happen. So I always put myself in positions where whenever those things come I’m not really surprised. I’m just grateful that it finally came,” he said. 

Musa went on to explain how his alias is a character he portrays on stage, which is different from Musa Makamu. 

“Musa Keys is a character I have that’s always ready to take over the world. So I know when to be that person. Also, at the end of the day, I feel like that person has too much pressure on himself. I’m not that person who’s social, who’s pressured and any other thing that comes with being popular.”

