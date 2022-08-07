×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Simz Ngema shares tribute song to late husband Dumi Maselela

07 August 2022 - 12:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Dumi Masilela and Simz Ngema were married for a few months before Dumi was shot dead.
Image: Instagram/simz ngema

Five years after actor and singer Dumi Masilela was shot dead, his widow and actress Simz Ngema commemorated his memory with a tribute song.

Dumi was shot during an attempted hijacking in 2017.

Simz shared the song with a simple black and white music video on Wednesday.

The widow sings about having an angel that gave her the best love she's ever known and is grateful to have been loved like that.

Watch the music video below:

South Africans were happy to find out that after suffering one of the most traumatic experiences — Simz planned a wedding and a funeral just two months apart — the actress had finally found love again.

She said not only had she found love again, with actor Tino Chinyani, but she was expecting her first child.

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life, Tino. I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote at the time.

Speaking to MacG about Tino, Simz said she loved the father of her child more than Dumi. She reasoned that losing Dumi had taught her to love better because she has personal experience of how humans live on borrowed time.

However, the actress made it clear  she was not ready, nor was she in a rush, to tie the knot with Tino. She said she still had to work through some aspects of marriage.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani pen sweet messages to their son Kemo

"In a world full of so much pain, you made me realise there is still a God and He loves me so much that He gave me you," Simz wrote.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dumi Masilela’s mom speaks out: ‘I lost my job, pain of Dumi’s death has affected me badly’

Late 'Rhythm City' actor Dumi Masilela's mother has for the first time spoken out about her son's murder, telling the court how she fell into ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Simz Ngema talks about forgiving Dumi Masilela’s murder suspects and ignoring the trial

"I made a conscious decision not to follow the trial because losing Dumi is a big enough burden to carry."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Learning to love again - the year Simz Ngema found love and had a child

“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
