South Africans were happy to find out that after suffering one of the most traumatic experiences — Simz planned a wedding and a funeral just two months apart — the actress had finally found love again.
She said not only had she found love again, with actor Tino Chinyani, but she was expecting her first child.
“Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life, Tino. I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart,” she wrote at the time.
Speaking to MacG about Tino, Simz said she loved the father of her child more than Dumi. She reasoned that losing Dumi had taught her to love better because she has personal experience of how humans live on borrowed time.
However, the actress made it clear she was not ready, nor was she in a rush, to tie the knot with Tino. She said she still had to work through some aspects of marriage.
WATCH | Simz Ngema shares tribute song to late husband Dumi Maselela
Image: Instagram/simz ngema
Five years after actor and singer Dumi Masilela was shot dead, his widow and actress Simz Ngema commemorated his memory with a tribute song.
Dumi was shot during an attempted hijacking in 2017.
Simz shared the song with a simple black and white music video on Wednesday.
The widow sings about having an angel that gave her the best love she's ever known and is grateful to have been loved like that.
Watch the music video below:
