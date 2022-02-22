Budget 2022 | 'Feed tourism and it will deliver on its economic promise'

As South Africans wait anxiously to hear whether finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2022 budget speech will bring tax relief or a further tax burden, the country’s tourism and hospitality industry is holding its breath to see whether it will be more than a footnote mention.

In former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget speech, the department of tourism was said to have reprioritised R540m over the medium term to establish the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF) as one of the measures to support the tourism sector recovery.

A court battle in 2021 to rule on the legality of the requirement for firms to be at least 51% black-owned and controlled has now led to the establishment of a panel to reassess the fund and criteria — a year down the line. That was the only mention of tourism in the budget speech.

Tourism’s rich potential to create jobs as SA’s second-highest GDP earner is continuously stymied, not least because it gets so little budget or indeed attention to unlock the critical factors required for its success, such as visa waivers and a best-of-breed, functioning eVisa system.

Our new online visa application system, announced at Sona by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is still not operational, and this is a major obstacle to attracting large markets such as India and China.