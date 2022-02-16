South Africa

PCR test ‘biggest inhibitor’ for foreign visitors to SA, says tourism boss

16 February 2022 - 11:17
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa has called on the government to remove the mandatory negative PCR test for inbound travellers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

SA must remove the negative PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated incoming travellers to stimulate tourism.

That’s the call the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) made to the government on Wednesday.

The council said several countries with a strong tourism value have already done so.

“Further delays in following suit are detrimental to the country positioning itself as travel-ready and attractive,” said TBCSA head Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa.

“We have a small window of opportunity as tourism destinations around the world, such as Australia, reopen and others, such as the UK, remove the negative PCR testing requirement for inbound travellers.”

The council reiterated its call days after the Botswana government announced that fully vaccinated travellers would no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test to enter the country.

“Beyond the requirement being difficult and expensive for many international visitors, the World Health Organisation has stated that international travellers should not be considered a priority group for PCR testing and those who have been fully vaccinated should be exempt from heightened travel restrictions.

“Our tourism industry needs to get back to business and our people need to get back to work. Travellers are ready to visit and contribute to our industry’s growth. However, the PCR test requirement is the biggest inhibitor.”

TimesLIVE

