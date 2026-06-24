Court action launched over RAF failure to pay more than 430 finalised claims

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A road accident four years ago left Rory Meintjies, 29, paralysed from the waist down and unable to live independently. He continues to await payment from the Road Accident Fund despite a court award in his favour.

De Broglio Attorneys has launched a court application against the Road Accident Fund (RAF) following continued non-payment in more than 430 matters where settlement agreements have been concluded or court orders granted.

The application comes amid heightened national scrutiny of the RAF’s governance and accountability, following the decision of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts to lay criminal charges against former RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo for failing to comply with a parliamentary summons.

Against this backdrop, concerns around oversight, financial management and consequences for non-compliance within the RAF have intensified.

Despite claims being finalised, many of de Broglio Attorneys’ clients remain unpaid well beyond the RAF’s stated 180-day payment period (watch the video below). In some instances, claimants have waited more than two years for compensation that has already been agreed to or ordered by a court.

These are not numbers on a spreadsheet. They are individuals whose lives have already been fundamentally changed by serious road accident — Michael de Broglio, director of de Broglio Attorneys

The firm’s court application seeks an order compelling the RAF to provide full reasons and detailed explanations for the failure to effect payment in each matter where settlement agreements or court orders exist, but payment has not been made within the prescribed timeframe.

According to de Broglio Attorneys, the matter raises serious concerns about transparency, administrative accountability and the enforceability of finalised claims within the RAF system.

“These are not numbers on a spreadsheet. They are individuals whose lives have already been fundamentally changed by serious road accidents,” says Michael de Broglio, director of de Broglio Attorneys.

Rory Meintjies’ case is a tragic example (watch the video below).

At an age when most young adults are building careers and planning their futures, 29-year-old Meintjies is confined to a wheelchair and dependent on family members for everyday care.

A devastating road accident four years ago left him with a spinal cord injury and permanent paralysis from the waist down. After spending four months in hospital, he returned home facing a future in which he would never be able to work, live independently or care for himself.

While his aunt, Belinda, works full time to support the household, her 73-year-old mother helps care for Meintjies during the day.

“The family’s lives were changed in an instant, yet despite a court award having already been made in his case, they continue to wait for payment,” says De Broglio.

“Once a matter is settled or a court order is granted, there is a legitimate expectation that payment will follow within a reasonable and defined period.

“Continued delays undermine that expectation and prolong hardship for people who should already have received their compensation.”

The firm stresses that delayed payments directly affect access to ongoing medical treatment, rehabilitation, mobility aids, specialised care, home modifications and basic financial stability for affected families.

In some instances, claimants have reportedly passed away before receiving compensation that had been finalised through settlement or court order.

“Families are left carrying the emotional and financial burden of these delays,” says De Broglio.

“Where compensation has been determined by agreement or court order, there is no ambiguity about what is owed. Delays of many months and, in some cases, years, raise serious concerns about accountability and the effective administration of justice for vulnerable road accident victims.”

Michael de Broglio, director of de Broglio Attorneys. (De Broglio Attorneys)

The firm has called for urgent engagement with all relevant stakeholders, including the RAF, the RAF Board and the Ministry of Transport, to prioritise practical solutions that ensure finalised claims are paid within predictable and reasonable timeframes.

“Our concern is ultimately for the people affected. When a claim has been settled or a court order has been granted, the matter is concluded in law. For hundreds of accident victims, that conclusion has not translated into payment,” says de Broglio.

“Greater transparency, accountability and urgency are required to restore confidence in the system and ensure that claimants receive what is legally due to them.”

For more information about de Broglio Attorneys and the personal injury legal services it offers, including RAF claims, visit the firm’s website.

This article was sponsored by de Broglio Attorneys.