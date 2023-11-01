Lifestyle

Here are three tips to help save you from going broke this festive season

Expert weighs in on how to swim against the tide of borrowing

01 November 2023 - 15:35 By Thango Ntwasa
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Debt has overwhelmed some South Africans due to out of control spending habits during the festive season. File photo.
Debt has overwhelmed some South Africans due to out of control spending habits during the festive season. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Decking the halls of our favourite malls are faux pine trees, tinsel and mini Santas on a sleigh. It's that time of the year again when Black Friday sales and Christmas specials beckon for our open wallets and emptied-out e-carts. But there is a darker side to this jolly time of the year as many South Africans turn to loans or take on more debt they cannot afford.

According to the National Debt Counsellors’ Association chairperson (NDCA) Benay Sager, this treacherous cycle has intensified over the past two years due to higher inflation and interest rates.

Sager said repayments on loans add long-term pressure on households just keeping their heads above water. Since it takes an average of two years for consumers to catch up on payments missed in December, they could experience serious financial difficulty if an unexpected expense or emergency arises.

“Typically what we see happening in mid-January and extending into February is that consumers find themselves in a pinch and borrow money to make it through until they are paid. The problem is that the repayments on the loans add long-term pressure on households which are only just keeping their heads above water. One unexpected expense or emergency can result in serious financial difficulty,” said Sager.

Financially stressed South Africans wish they'd saved before pandemic: survey

A recent survey of 1,200 South Africans shows financial and pandemic-related worries are taking a severe toll on their mental health.
News
2 years ago

Here are Sager's tips for those looking “to swim against the tide of borrowing” this festive season:

PLAN AHEAD

If you are paid early in December, remember you will need to stretch your salary until the next pay cheque. Allocate money for usual living expenses for the full period, factoring in January expenses, before you decide how much to spend on gifts and entertainment.

Your existing debit orders will run in December. If there isn’t enough money in your account to cover these, you might fall behind on your payments and your credit score could be affected. Your bank may also penalise you by charging additional fees.

BE CONSIDERED

If you are lucky enough to get a bonus, you could suddenly have extra money in your account. Although you may feel flush, resist the temptation to splurge. Think first about your financial commitments and consider saving or investing some to provide a financial cushion for the New Year.

GET HELP IF YOU NEED IT

After a difficult year, most of us need a break and time to recharge. That’s not going to happen if you spend the holidays worrying about how much you owe and how you’re going to make ends meet in January.

A reputable debt counsellor will do a free assessment, advise whether you can benefit from debt counselling and explain how the process works. Having someone to help you can take away much of the anxiety associated with dealing with debt.

Sager said it is critical to keep up debt repayments over the holiday break. NDCA data shows on average it takes up to two years for consumers to catch up on payments missed in December. In the current economy, it’s likely that it could take longer.

He said while the NDCA advises people to keep up repayments, it recognises this will not be possible for everyone. If that is the case, get help. Delaying can negatively affect your credit record, put your assets at risk of repossession and if you wait too long, debt counselling may no longer be an option.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Don't let challenging times leave you broke: 7 money-saving tips for youngsters

Sanlam Indie's creative director shares how you can take control of your saving and spending
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Would Siya Kolisi make more money on OnlyFans? See the top 5 Springboks who would coin it on the app

From Kolbe to De Klerk, these are South Africa's potential OnlyFans top earners.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Which countries allow commercial surrogacy?

Spanish TV star Ana Obregon has revealed that her newly adopted baby daughter, born to an unidentified surrogate mother, was conceived using the ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup Lifestyle
  2. Here are three tips to help save you from going broke this festive season Lifestyle
  3. SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; ... Lifestyle
  4. Uncle Waffles, Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum: See all the queens of Halloween Lifestyle
  5. Naked guests admire ancient nudes at a museum in Barcelona Travel

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi on the culture of inclusivity in the Springbok team.
EFF members brawl with security in eThekwini council meeting