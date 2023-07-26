Health & Sex

Would Siya Kolisi make more money on OnlyFans? See the top 5 Springboks who would coin it on the app

From Kolbe to De Klerk, these are South Africa’s potential top earners

26 July 2023 - 15:42 By Thango Ntwasa
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is one of the top projected earners should he join OnlyFans. File photo.
Image: Supplied

From boxing's Tony Bellew to Olympic swimmer Diego Balleza, sports stars are quickly turning to OnlyFans as an outlet. 

With many of these stars raking in six-figure salaries when transitioning to OnlyFans, the UK rugby site Live Rugby Tickets was interested to see how stars of the sport would fare.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi beat out the competition with expectations of making more than £463,000 (R10m) per month. This is the highest compared to rugby players around the world, including Bauden Barret and Quade Cooper who took second and third place respectively.

Each amount was calculated by drafting a list of top rugby players as published by sports magazine Rugby Pass. Their Instagram following was also used and collected from web traffic analyser Social Blade. Their follower numbers assisted Rugby Pass to convert these numbers into potential OnlyFans calculations that decipher how much money one would earn on the platform.

When comparing each player's current earnings with their potential OnlyFans profits, Live Rugby found Kolisi would make 97% more than the earns now. This would put him close to top earners in the world including rappers Tyga and Cardi B as well as reality star Blac Chyna, who tops the list with more than $200m (about R3.5bn) in the bank.

TOP 5 POTENTIAL RUGBY ONLYFANS EARNERS IN SOUTH AFRICA

SIYA KOLISI — R10M 

CHESLIN KOLBE — R6M

FAF DE KLERK — R4M

EBEN ETZEBETH — R4M

HANDRE POLLARD — R3M

