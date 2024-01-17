Lifestyle

UK's Princess Kate has abdominal surgery, palace says

17 January 2024 - 17:13 By Reuters
A taxi decorated with a Union Jack flag is pictured outside the London Clinic, where Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is hospitalised for abdominal surgery, in London, Britain, on January 17 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

Kate, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, was last seen in public on Christmas Day when the royal family made their annual visit to a church service near King Charles' Sandringham home in eastern England and there was no prior indication she was unwell.

The palace statement said it was expected that Kate would remain in the London Clinic, a private hospital in the British capital, for 10 to 14 days of treatment before returning home to recover. A palace source said the condition was non-cancerous.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement said. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Her office said it would only provide updates on her progress when there was "significant new information to share". It added she was unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

