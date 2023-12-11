Top royal trends to rock at your next Christmas party

Collars are set to make a stylish comeback, adding a refined touch to a variety of outfits. With a staggering 42-million TikTok views in the last 30 days for related hashtags and a monthly global search volume of 184,000, collars have become a trend that is increasingly demanding attention.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters
Whether it's a restaurant booking or a big bash at the office, the end-of-year party season is finally upon us. And while it is a great time to relax and take it easy, this is still a great time to show off your style.
Looking to help buyers build a festive wardrobe, the fashion fundis from clothing store Karen Millen have put together the top royal family fashion trends to rock at your next festive shindig.
KATE MIDDLETON: COLLARS
PRINCESS ANNE: CHERRY RED
Capturing the essence of the season, cherry is predicted to steal the spotlight as the go-to fashionable hue, with Princess Anne opting for a cherry tartan coat during her most recent trip to Balmoral.
A cherry red dress paired with black tights and boot heels is a perfect, classic option for any work party this season.
PRINCESS BEATRICE: WAISTCOATS
Offering a stylish statement piece, waistcoats bring a sophisticated layering option for festive outfits. With steady popularity on Pinterest since August and a global search volume averaging 108,000 per month, waistcoats add a classic, yet contemporary touch to your partywear.
Embraced by royals such as Princess Beatrice, it has also featured on recent runways by Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani. Waistcoats can be paired with blouses, or even casual tops to elevate your seasonal attire.
PRINCESS DIANA: COWBOY BOOTS
In a nod to Princess Diana's ‘90s fashion, cowboy boots have reclaimed their place as a must-have wardrobe staple, with her jeans-sweatshirt combo resurging in popularity since the latest season premiere of The Crown. Whether paired with jeans or a skirt for a more casual look, or dressing them up alongside a festive party dress, cowboy boots offer versatility and a fashion-forward look this Christmas.
With an astounding 1-billion views on TikTok, Cowboy boots have garnered up to 43-million views in the last month alone.
