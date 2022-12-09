Enjoy this popular Hong Kong street dish dating back 2,000 years

There’s a well-known street dish where I grew up. It’s called the clay-pot rice. You can translate into English as “the rice casserole”. It’s a traditional “one pot” dish that can date back 2,000 years.
A typical clay-pot rice restaurant consists of an army of clay pots on their individual flames, the chef looks like a musical conductor pacing up and down the rows of fire and perfecting the heat of each pot, making sure they all come out delicious.
Clay-pot rice is presoaked and cooked in a clay pot and finished off with other ingredients as toppings. The most common toppings are chicken, mushrooms, mustard greens and wind-dried sausages. The clay pot sizzles in the end to develop a delicious crispy crust at the bottom, the part you never want to share with anybody.
The use of clay has wisdom of its own: it heats up evenly and slowly, and the chef can control the heat of a clay pot with more ease. The clay pot adds flavour to the rice and it’s mandatory for perfect clay-pot rice to have that golden, brown, delicious “crispy bottom” crust, similar to the “skhokho” for pap or the crispy layer of the Iranian tahdig, bibimpap and paella.
The clay pot truly captures the importance of applying heat correctly to cooking. Slow and steady does it, as a phrase in Chinese suggests: “When the heat is there, it will be done.” Work on the heat and let everything else come together.
For this recipe I’ve used chorizo instead of Lap Cheung, a sweet Cantonese sausage traditionally used. I like that chorizo adds a smoky flavour and complements the other ingredients in the clay pot. Clay-pot rice is usually for individual portions, but if you want to cook for a family, I don’t see why you can’t treat it as another idea for a weekday one-pot dinner. Give it a try!
RECIPE
Ingredients:
Note: traditionally, clay-pot rice is prepared in an individual pot served as one portion per person. The quantity I use here is to serve one. If you’d like to make this dish for more than one person, multiply the ingredients accordingly. From my experience, in a medium-sized round pot, with three cups of rice, quadruple the quantities I suggest in this article to serve four people.
Marinade ingredients:
Method:
THE BEST PART: drizzle sauce over and listen to the crackling sounds at the bottom. Serve and enjoy!
Long-grain rice is preferred over short-grain rice as they can cook easily and after soaking up the fat from the toppings, each grain appears to be translucent — almost like thousands of tiny, shiny crystals — adding to the beauty of the dish.
Last, when you drizzle the sweet soy sauce over the dish, you have to experience the “ts ts” sound as the cold sauce meets the heat at the bottom of the pot, where the flavourful crispy bottom was created.
