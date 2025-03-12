From metrosexuals to trend chasers, there are many reasons why more men are embracing the beauty industry. For some, it’s an extension of self-expression, while for others, turning to different makeup brands can help fix imperfections they experience with their skin.
One of the more popular trends on TikTok at the moment are tutorials revealing beauty secrets from social media users — who use foundation, concealer and liquid eyeliner to shape their lineups (the neat line creating a border for trimmed hair or beards).
As salon trips get pricier — and shaving gear not getting any cheaper — this is an easy solution for making haircuts appear crisp until one’s next salon visit.
Noticing this shift is Clarins training manager Lebogang Ngwenya, who says women often turn to makeup to try to give their skin a hydrated look or c finish. Men, however, seek to even out their complexion, so their foundation is often light to avoid the appearance of obvious application.
Makeup for men: Tips to help you nail contouring or shape your lineup
As salon trips get pricier — and shaving gear not getting any cheaper — we look at how men can incorporate beauty products into their grooming routine
Image: jamesshrimpfriedrice/TikTok, saada.ysf/TikTok, style_coupe_de_cheveux/TikTok
From metrosexuals to trend chasers, there are many reasons why more men are embracing the beauty industry. For some, it’s an extension of self-expression, while for others, turning to different makeup brands can help fix imperfections they experience with their skin.
One of the more popular trends on TikTok at the moment are tutorials revealing beauty secrets from social media users — who use foundation, concealer and liquid eyeliner to shape their lineups (the neat line creating a border for trimmed hair or beards).
As salon trips get pricier — and shaving gear not getting any cheaper — this is an easy solution for making haircuts appear crisp until one’s next salon visit.
Noticing this shift is Clarins training manager Lebogang Ngwenya, who says women often turn to makeup to try to give their skin a hydrated look or c finish. Men, however, seek to even out their complexion, so their foundation is often light to avoid the appearance of obvious application.
“The application technique is important because they need to avoid a heavy application,” says Ngwenya.
“What they need to do is apply it through their fingers. What that is going to do is warm up the product on their fingertips — and that is going to get the foundation to the same temperature as your skin, and that will allow it to merge to your skin.”
While sponges and applicators have become a popular addition (uncleaned ones are better), Ngwenya suggests they might hinder the imperceptible finish.
“Go in with warm fingertips so you can apply it lightly and miss the areas that have hair for a natural finish.”
While recent trends have embraced men who have bushy eyebrows, Ngwenya says the shift has seen a growth in defined eyebrows. Here are two tips she swears by for men who are keeping up with the trend:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
From Trevor Noah to Siya Kolisi, here's how to groom and stay fit like a pro
Ox Nché talks grooming and his post-match skincare
Behind the seams: Mzansi Magic's ‘Champions’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos