GET THE LOOK | Method dress like Zendaya

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As one of the stars at the forefront of the method dressing trend, Zendaya has been the face of starring in a movie and turning looks inspired by themes from the script.

Alongside her stylist Law Roach, their looks have been sourced from designer brands to capture the essence of her films as she hits the red carpet. While Roach has focused on garments from one design house rather than curated pairings, here’s how you can style looks inspired by Zendaya with ready-to-wear pieces that can show off your personality and love for the moment.

PLAYFUL CHALLENGER

1. Vodan 2.0 long jacket, G-Star Raw, R3,499. 2. Formal square neck scarf head hair wraps kerchief, Takealot, R169. 3. Oversized cotton jersey T-shirt white, H&M, R149. 4. Mary Jane pump, Mr Price, R150. Picture: (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, )

From padel to tennis, everyone is courtside of late. A trusted oversized sweater, cardigan or coat can help keep the look winter- and spring-ready while you can avoid tennis skirts and go for mini dresses or bermuda shorts that can be paired with oversized tees.

Give the look a playful finish with colourful tennis shoes or Mary Jane pumps that go well with frilled socks or stockings.

SILK SLINGER

1. Long blazer dark grey pinstriped, H&M, R799. 2. Large capacity luxe slouch shoulder bag red, Takealot, R499. 3. Miss Friday black knot maxi skirt, YDE, R550. 4. Adjustable red basic bracelet with two stoppers, Gnoce, R660. Picture: (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

The inky looks from her Spider-Man: No Way Home and Brand New Day run have featured slick approaches to her style. Tapping into the darker aesthetic of the Venom character, create sinuous lines with loose-fit tops or jackets and add pops of colour with red or gold in your shoes and accessories.

GROWN UP ‘EUPHORIA’

1. Bonnie Pu Funnel trench coat, Forever New, R2,199. 2. Noor pendant, Pichulik, R950. 3. Women’s Andi animal print leather bag, Old Khaki, R 999. 4. Daniel Hechter brown knit mock neck midi dress, Truworths, R1,099. Picture: (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Supplied)

Forget the highly saturated aesthetic of its first two seasons and embrace the more demure yet sexy approach Zendaya and the show’s costuming take in its final season. Look to dark earthy tones or rich colours such as scarlet or oxblood that can easily go from work to play.

These can go well with the Western themes that can introduce cowhide or gold accessories.

AN ‘ODYSSEY’ EVENING

1. Women's Iconography fluted sleeve satin maxi dress champagne, Bash, R799. 2. The Black Spinel 5mm 4 claw studs Black Betty, R500. 3. Signature duo bangle boxed set, Coach, R1,750. 4. Strappy heeled sandals, Mango, R1,199. Picture: (Samir Hussein/WireImage, )

Whether you’ve watched the movie or not, Odyssey’s red carpet run has been one for the ages. Zendaya is standing out as one of its biggest stars for theatrical Grecian looks.

Create flowing looks with trapeze or maxi dresses that can work well for night parties, but for brunch dates or daytime formal engagements, try satin sets with frills or soft tones. Pair these with complementary accessories that match the outfit and avoid colour blocking so the looks aren’t too chaotic.

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