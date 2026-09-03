SPOTLIGHT | A wild ride, a climbing adventure, an award-winning local film and tunes from the Mother City

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

Spotlight welcomes spring with big screen thrills, outrageous comedy, award-winning local storytelling and fresh South African music.

Buckle up for a road trip fuelled by bad decisions in Idiots. Two seriously underqualified guys are tasked with driving a troubled teenager to rehab, but what starts as a simple journey quickly spirals into a nightmare of deadly wrong turns. Written and directed by Macon Blair and starring Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jnr, Mason Thames and Peter Dinklage, Idiots is showing at cinemas nationwide. Spotlight caught up with Franco and Jackson Jnr to talk about teaming up for the wild ride.

Whatever you do, don’t look down. In Fall 2: Deadpoint, two climbers head to Thailand in search of the ultimate adventure, only to find themselves trapped thousands of metres above the ground. Directed by brothers Peter and Michael Spierig and starring Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas and Tom Brittney, the film takes survival to terrifying new heights with the cast performing scenes harnessed at about 12m in the air. Now on at cinemas.

Sometimes the biggest minefield is family. The award-winning local film Landmyn follows siblings who reunite for a family holiday, only for old wounds to resurface when their mother arrives. Written and directed by Nico Scheepers, the film took home seven awards at the 2026 Silwerskermfees including Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Actress. Starring Anna-Mart van der Merwe, Carla Smith and Ben Albertyn, Landmyn is on at cinemas.

Spring brings new music from Cape Town singer-songwriter Amy Tjasink with her latest album Valley Girl. A love letter to the Mother City, the album is filled with stories of home, friendship and nostalgia. Valley Girl is available on all major streaming platforms.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win movie tickets to see Fall 2: Deadpoint at cinemas.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by September 11 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

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