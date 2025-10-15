How much you’ll pay for the new Changan Hunter Turbo Diesel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Changan has announced local pricing for its new Hunter Turbo Diesel double cab bakkie. Positioned against established rivals such as the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and VW Amarok, the Chinese newcomer is said to blend “rugged ability with modern design”.

Distinguished by chrome accents, the Hunter rides on 18″ alloy wheels and features LED headlamps. Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm. It offers a payload capacity of 1,100kg.

Two-wheel drive models are fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox, while four-wheel drive versions gain a six-speed automatic and a low-range transfer case for more serious off-road use.

Inside, Changan has fitted leather upholstery, a multifunction steering wheel and a 10″ touchscreen infotainment system. Other notable amenities include keyless entry, a reverse camera, parking sensors, a stop-start system, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring and a traction control system that adapts to different terrains.

Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and hill-descent control.

Changan says the flagship Hunter Turbo Diesel 4x4 automatic will go on sale later this month for less than R600,000, including a five-year/150,000km warranty.