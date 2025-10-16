Visa Cash App Racing Bulls reveal special Austin livery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One team has unveiled a pearlescent black and amber tortoise-pattern livery for this weekend’s US Grand Prix in Austin.

Developed in collaboration with multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Shaboozey, the special design is described as reflecting the team’s aim to “bridge the worlds of motorsport, music, and American culture in one bold statement”.

The Honda-powered VCARB 02 draws inspiration from the Cash App Tortoise Card — a prepaid Visa debit card aimed at giving customers greater control over their finances. The design extends beyond the car to the drivers’ race suits, team apparel and garage branding for the event.

“Once again, we have tapped into culture in a way that’s uniquely VCARB,” said team CEO Peter Bayer.

“These special liveries have become part of our identity; moments where motorsport meets music, fashion and creativity. The design we’re bringing to the track this weekend is another bold expression of that spirit, and Austin is the perfect place to bring it to life.”