WATCH | Pastrana and Bentley team up for ‘Supersports: Full Send’

Bentley has released a new promotional film featuring its recently unveiled — and now sold-out — Supersports model, driven by motorsport and stunt performer Travis Pastrana.

Titled Supersports: Full Send, the film was shot entirely at Bentley’s Crewe campus in the UK and showcases the Supersports being driven at speed through the marque’s historic factory grounds. The site, located on Pyms Lane in Crewe, remains Bentley’s sole UK production facility and dates back to 1938. It has undergone significant self-funded investment over the past five years.

The Supersports produces 490kW and sends power to the rear wheels. Bentley says the car’s chassis, aerodynamics and drivetrain were central to the decision to film a gymkhana-style video at its manufacturing facility.

The project was filmed last year, before the car went on sale, with Pastrana working with Bentley on the production in September.

Supersports: Full Send premiered on Thursday evening at a Bentley event in Dubai, attended by about 400 invited guests and customers.

“I knew the Supersports would have a lot of power but I was happily surprised by how nimble and fun it was to drive,” said Pastrana.

“I’ve never driven a production-based car to film a video of this magnitude before, without a clutch or modified steering angle, I had my concerns — but the Supersports exceeded all of my expectations. It was exactly what I had hoped for — the perfect combination of luxury and performance.”

The film was shot over three days and supported by Bentley employees who volunteered during the production, after the vehicle was prepared on site at Bentley’s Engineering Technical Centre by a dedicated technical team.

Pastrana was selected for the project after a long career in motorsport and stunt performance. The Bentley film follows his most recent gymkhana project, Aussie Shred, released last month.