Join the Buyer's Guide team as they investigate whether the Jeep Patriot is a true compact SUV bargain. They also look at used double cab bakkies and find out how engine modifications can influence a car's long-term reliability.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they investigate whether the Jeep Patriot is a true compact SUV bargain. They also look at used double cab bakkies and find out how engine modifications can influence a car's long-term reliability.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV catches up with VWSA MD Martina Biene
Four great used cars that have stood the Test of time
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos