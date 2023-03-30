Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

30 March 2023 - 15:09 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they investigate whether the Jeep Patriot is a true compact SUV bargain. They also look at used double cab bakkies and find out how engine modifications can influence a car's long-term reliability.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV catches up with VWSA MD Martina Biene

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he visits Volkswagen South Africa's assembly plant in Kariega to chat with newly appointed managing ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Four great used cars that have stood the Test of time

Some cars are like Jane Fonda: you know they are a bit long in the tooth, but they still look pretty darn good.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they put the recently updated Lexus NX up against the Volvo XC60. They also compare reliable half-ton bakkies from ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Isuzu D-Max Reviews
  4. REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock Reviews
  5. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...