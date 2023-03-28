Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they put the recently updated Lexus NX up against the Volvo XC60. They also compare reliable half-ton bakkies from Ford, Nissan and Chevrolet, and see whether a Volkswagen Golf V GTI makes for a dependable first car.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
