Four great used cars that have stood the Test of time

28 March 2023 - 12:17 By Motoring Staff
A Fiat 500 with a 2008 registration year is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of a mere R99,900 and with an average mileage of just 44,000km.
Some cars are like Jane Fonda: you know they are a bit long in the tooth, but they still look pretty darn good. They stand the Test of time and nothing will seemingly send them into retirement. Here are four automotive golden oldies — launched 10 or more years ago but still available on the used car market — that certainly haven’t lost their appeal.

1. Fiat 500

Originally launched in 2008, it packed a retail price of R180,000. Buyers gasped and Fiat soon knocked about R40,000 off the price. Motorists, who already loved its retro styling, snapped up the car — and continue to do so.

AutoTrader’s CEO, George Mienie, reveals that the little Fiat remains an attractive option from a pricing perspective.

“A Fiat 500 with a 2008 registration year is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of a mere R99,900 and with an average mileage of just 44,000km. That’s a really good price when you consider that the car has low mileage and the new car price is close to R400k” he points out.

The Mazda CX-5 remains a firm favourite with used car buyers because of its economical engine, snappy styling and great ride.
2. Mazda CX-5

Launched in South Africa in 2012 with a sizeable price tag of R393,390, this SUV remains a firm favourite with used car buyers because of its economical engine, snappy styling and great ride. The Mazda CX-5 with a 2012 registration year is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R218,863 and with an average mileage of 166,264km.

The Nissan Qashqai with a 2007 registration year is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R121,122 and with an average mileage of 210,317km.
3. Nissan Qashqai

When it was launched back in 2007, the talking point was how on earth to pronounce its name (Jeremy Clarkson used to call it the kumquat’, but it’s actually pronounced “Cash'kai”). Since then, it’s earned a loyal following in the used car market thanks to its raised ride height and great handling.

The Nissan Qashqai with a 2007 registration year is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R121,122 and with an average mileage of 210,317km.

The Hyundai i20 is surprisingly spacious and also super safe; on launch it earned a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and it was named one of Euro NCAP's "top five safest cars for 2009".
4. Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 — which made its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in October 2008 — arrived in SA one year later. Prices were attractive for the car, which was developed in Germany: 1.4l models were priced from R149,900 while 1.6l versions started at R159,900.

The car is surprisingly spacious and also super safe; on launch, the Hyundai i20 earned a maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and was named one of Euro NCAP's “top five safest cars for 2009”.

What will it cost today? AutoTrader data reveals that a Hyundai i20 with a 2009 registration year has an average list price of R100,283 and an average mileage of 165,396km.

