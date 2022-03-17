×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Vettel out of Bahrain GP with Covid-19, Hulkenberg to take his place

17 March 2022 - 12:15 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel will miss F1's Bahrain season-opener after testing positive for Covid-19. He will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.
Sebastian Vettel will miss F1's Bahrain season-opener after testing positive for Covid-19. He will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace compatriot Sebastian Vettel in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener after the four times world champion tested positive for Covid-19, Aston Martin said on Thursday.

"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," the team said in a statement. Practice for Sunday's race starts on Friday.

Hulkenberg is the team's reserve driver and has stood in for them three times already since he last raced full time in Formula One with Renault in 2019.

The 34-year-old replaced Mexican Sergio Perez twice and Canadian Lance Stroll once in 2020 when the Silverstone-based team competed as Racing Point, with both drivers testing positive for Covid-19.

His last race was the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring, when he replaced Stroll.

The 2015 Le Mans 24 Hours winner has started 179 Formula One grands prix, without standing on the podium, in a career that began with Williams in 2010 and included stints with Aston Martin's predecessors Force India.

He holds the F1 record for most starts without a top three finish.

Sunday's race is the start of a new era for Formula One, with a major aerodynamic revamp and the cars heavier and with bigger tyres.

Vettel is the second driver to test positive for Covid-19 this month, with McLaren's Australian Daniel Ricciardo due to return to the paddock later on Thursday after a period of isolation.

Formula One has relaxed its previously tight Covid-19 protocols this season.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah follows on from Bahrain next week and there was no word from Aston Martin about plans for that race.


Reuters
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Lawmakers raise 'sportswashing' concerns ahead of F1 opener

A group of parliamentarians from across Europe wrote to the Emirati head of Formula One's governing body on Wednesday to voice concern about ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Google partners with McLaren F1 team in multiyear deal

The McLaren Formula One team announced a multiyear partnership with Google on Wednesday ahead of the new season starting in Bahrain this weekend.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ricciardo ready for Bahrain GP after testing Covid-19 negative

Daniel Ricciardo will be fit for Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19, his McLaren team said on ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. REVIEW | 2022 Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant but thirsty package Reviews
  4. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news
  5. Three cars from 2021 worth more used than they were new Features

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA