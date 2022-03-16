×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Ricciardo ready for Bahrain GP after testing Covid-19 negative

16 March 2022 - 12:50 By Reuters
Daniel Ricciardo has been cleared to race at the season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19.
Daniel Ricciardo has been cleared to race at the season-opening Bahrain F1 Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo will be fit for Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19, his McLaren team said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Australian tested positive last week and was unable to participate in three days of pre-season testing in the Gulf kingdom.

"Daniel has returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP," McLaren said.

"Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain."

Rivals Alpine had offered McLaren their Australian reserve driver Oscar Piastri as a stand-in should Ricciardo have been unable to race.

Practice for the opening race at Sakhir is on Friday and Ricciardo will go into it without having driven the car since Barcelona on February 24.

Bahrain is something of a home race for McLaren, with the team majority owned by the Gulf kingdom's sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat. Ricciardo finished seventh last year with team mate Lando Norris fourth.

Reuters

MORE:

Russell needs a quick start at Mercedes, says 1996 F1 champ Hill

George Russell is fast but the young Briton will need to be quicker than ever as he steps up alongside compatriot Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

F1 changes safety car rules

Formula One's governing body made a tweak to the safety car rules on Tuesday to avoid a repeat of the controversy that erupted after last year's ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Aston Martin serious about building their own engine, says Stroll

Aston Martin are serious about building their own Formula One engine from 2026 with Saudi backers Aramco, team owner Lawrence Stroll said on Tuesday.
Motoring
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI news
  2. Should you trade in your car before the warranty expires? Features
  3. New Toyota Starlet breaks cover and is headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. Hamilton plans to add his mother's surname Motorsport
  5. Three cars from 2021 worth more used than they were new Features

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF