Motorsport

The Doc is back!

It's official — Valentino Rossi will race for BMW on four wheels

The nine-time motorcycle world champion will join Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus in the coming endurance classic at Bathurst, Australia

04 January 2023 - 12:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
The nine-time motorcycle world champion is set to contest the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe and Bathurst 12 Hour in the BMW M4 GT3 next year.
The nine-time motorcycle world champion is set to contest the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe and Bathurst 12 Hour in the BMW M4 GT3 next year.
Image: SUPPLIED

Multiple Moto GP champion and legend Valentino Rossi and BMW M Motorsport have agreed a works commitment that goes beyond the race appearances with BMW M Team WRT.

The nine-time motorcycle world champion, who called time on his long successful career on two wheels in autumn 2021, is set to contest the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS and the Bathurst 12 Hour in the BMW M4 GT3 next year — and will also be available for further race and test appearances in BMW M Motorsport racing cars.

The 43-year-old Rossi, nicknamed 'The Doctor”, celebrated his first world championship title in the 125cc class in 1997. He followed this up with the title in the 250cc class two years later. He was promoted to the highest Grand Prix category at the time in 2000, the 500cc class, where he was crowned world champion in 2001. This category was superseded by MotoGP the following year and Rossi remained the measure of all things.

By 2005 he had added a further four world championship titles to his collection, with titles number eight and nine following in 2008 and 2009. Rossi continued to do battle for the world championship crown regularly after that.

“Valentino Rossi needs no introduction. As one of the most successful motorcycle riders of all time, he has made history. His successes on the racetrack and his personality have rightly made him a living legend,” said Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport.

“But Valentino has proved he is also an excellent racer on four wheels. He has shown that car racing has become his second motorsport home and he brings all his passion, skills and commitment to this new chapter of his career. It’s fantastic that Valentino will join our BMW M Motorsport family as a works driver next year. We’re really looking forward to working together — welcome aboard Vale.”

“I am proud to become an official BMW M works driver and it is a great opportunity,” said Rossi. “Last year I started racing seriously in cars and I finished my first season with the WRT team with whom I got on very well and I am very happy that the WRT team chose BMW M Motorsport as a new partner.

“I have already had a chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling with the car is very good. I think we could be competitive next season. Also, BMW M Motorsport has given me the opportunity to race with two very strong drivers next year, Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus. I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be up to the task and fast enough to fight during the race weekends.”

Depending on regulations, the BMW M4 GT3 delivers 405kW and 650Nm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed ZF automatic transmission.
Depending on regulations, the BMW M4 GT3 delivers 405kW and 650Nm to the rear wheels via a seven-speed ZF automatic transmission.
Image: SUPPLIED

Rossi also took part in testing in various racing cars earlier — including a Formula One Ferrari and Mercedes. There were also starts at the Monza rally (ITA) in 2009 as well as two races in the World Rally Championship, one in 2006 in New Zealand and one in 2009 in Wales. In 2019, Rossi competed in an endurance race in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

After retiring from motorcycle racing after the season finale in 2021, Rossi embarked on a new chapter of car racing. He contested the GT World Challenge Europe with Team WRT in the 2022 season.

The new year will see him compete in that race series and in the endurance classic at Bathurst, Australia, alongside his BMW M works driver colleagues Maxime Martin (Belgium) and Augusto Farfus (Brazil).

His status as works driver also gives him plenty of other options. In addition to his fixed engagements, Rossi will be able to make further race and test appearances in various BMW M Motorsport racing cars.  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA Toyota team ready to dominate Dakar 2023

The three-car factory team is ready to defend its title using the latest evolution of the GR DKR Hilux T1+
Motoring
1 week ago

Mick Schumacher, son of F1 legend Michael, joins Mercedes F1 team

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team is delighted to confirm Mick Schumacher will join the Team in the role of Reserve Driver for 2023.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

How Verstappen took things to the Max in 2022

More dominant and a lot less controversial, Max Verstappen's second Formula One world championship was very different to the first.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Williams boss Jost Capito leaving Formula 1 team

Williams team principal and CEO Jost Capito is departing as part of a major shakeup among the management team.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday news
  2. Stunt driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident news
  3. Motorcycle champion Sunderland out of Dakar on opening stage Motorsport
  4. #Throwback Thursday: SA-built Ford Sierra XR-8 on auction in the UK news
  5. Gauteng misses December 31 e-toll scrapping deadline news

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election