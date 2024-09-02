Magnussen given one race suspension after Monza collision

Haas' Kevin Magnussen is set to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after becoming the first Formula One driver to trigger an automatic race ban for accumulated penalty points.
The Dane, who is leaving the US-owned team at the end of the season, was given a 10-second penalty and two points for causing a collision with Alpine's Pierre Gasly at Monza on Sunday.
The rules state any driver reaching 12 points in a 12-month period be suspended. The last Formula One driver to receive a ban of any sort was Frenchman Romain Grosjean for dangerous driving in 2012.
Stewards said Magnussen's super licence had been suspended for his next race, after which the points will be removed.
Round 17 of the 24-race championship is in Baku on September 15.
Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman, who will be racing for Haas next season, could be in lane to replace him after making his debut in Saudi Arabia in March as a stand-in for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, finishing seventh.
"I don’t know what’s happening with the penalties. What’s the point?," Magnussen fumed.
"We had a slight contact into turn four, no damage on either car, no consequence, nobody lost anything. We both missed the corner but we’re racing. I don’t get the point, honestly."
Gasly told reporters he would be happy to argue on Magnussen's behalf.
"Someone told me he got a 10 seconds penalty. I'm a bit surprised because he tried, but it was a bit of wheel-to-wheel and in the end I didn't lose any time," said the Frenchman.
"I hope somehow they can revert on that because that (a ban) would definitely be unfair."
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
