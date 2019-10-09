news

SA sets 'new world record' for longest hearse parade

A convoy of 110 funeral cars lapped the Kyalami circuit to unofficially 'beat' the Guinness record

09 October 2019 - 15:52 By Motoring Reporter
Part of a convoy of hearses at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, that set out to break the world record.
Part of a convoy of hearses at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, that set out to break the world record.
Image: Supplied

A Guinness world record for the longest parade of hearses was unofficially set at the Kyalami racetrack on Tuesday.

A convoy of 111 hearses, later revised to 110 after one broke down, reportedly drove around the Midrand circuit to beat the previous record of 107 hearses, achieved in Baarn, Netherlands, in August 2012.

The achievement will be submitted to Guinness World Records for official ratification.

IN PICTURES | Guinness World Records: South Africans show out to take Breakfast in Bed victory

It was a family affair on Saturday when scores came to take part in South Africa's Guinness World Records attempt for the title for the most people ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Event organiser Rachel Stead, of Funeralcar.co.za, said various criteria had to be met, including validation by a specialist witness that the vehicles were in service as hearses. The parade also had to be moving and cover a minimum of 3.2km together, among other requirements.

“As soon as we have gathered all evidence required for submission to Guinness, we will be sending it through and then awaiting their final decision,” Stead told TimesLIVE.

The attempt was part of a “track day” for the local funeral industry, a first-of-its-kind event that incorporated track, skidpan and off-road experiences, as well as a motoring exhibition.

READ MORE:

Cape Town man breaks bizarre world record to raise awareness for Palestine

Cape Town resident Kamil Suleiman is one of the world’s newest record holders, but you might never have heard of the Ethiopian-born software ...
News
2 days ago

And now for a world record attempt at ... the longest hearse parade

Local funeral industry aims to beat existing 107-car record at Kyalami next week
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000 Features
  2. How to put the brakes on road carnage Features
  3. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features
  4. Stay on the freeway for longer with Audi news
  5. The five best pre-owned mid-range SUVs you can buy for less than R475,000 Features

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Oprah graduate schooling her family on black tax goes viral
X