news

Geely's London black cab unit unveils new large EV platform

05 May 2023 - 11:12 By Reuters
Geely unit London Electric Vehicle Company on Friday unveiled a new, large electric-vehicle platform ranging from people-movers to commercial vans that it said could also be used by other units of the Chinese carmaker.
Geely unit London Electric Vehicle Company on Friday unveiled a new, large electric-vehicle platform ranging from people-movers to commercial vans that it said could also be used by other units of the Chinese carmaker.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Geely unit London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) on Friday unveiled a new, large electric-vehicle (EV) platform ranging from people-movers to commercial vans that it said could also be used by other units of the Chinese carmaker.

LEVC said the platform, dubbed Space Oriented Architecture (SOA), had been jointly developed over the past two-and-a-half years in China, Sweden, the UK and Germany, would provide EVs with longer range, fast-charging capabilities and advanced driver-assistance features.

Speaking on Thursday at LEVC headquarters in Ansty, England, executives said the flexible platform could be used for a wide range of EVs, including pickup trucks, large SUVs or even mobile homes.

But executives said they could not provide details of which EVs LEVC would focus on first, when the new EVs might roll off the production line or where they will be made.

Earlier this year, LEVC said Geely was planning a big investment to turn the maker of London's famous black taxis into a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of commercial and passenger vehicles.

The company said it could not yet provide an update on those plans.

Geely owns multiple brands including British sports car maker Lotus, Zeekr, Volvo and — via a joint venture with Volvo — Polestar.

As such, Geely faces complexities that larger EV makers BYD and Tesla have avoided. The Chinese carmaker also has its own commercial van brand, Farizon.

LEVC MD Chris Allen told Reuters that the brand was positioning itself within the Geely group to provide larger EVs that “give more space, more opportunities, more flexibility with a larger vehicle size.”

READ MORE:

BMW warns owners ‘do not drive’ 90,000 cars recalled over defective airbag

BMW is the latest carmaker to upgrade its recall of vehicles with Takata airbags, telling owners to park the 90,000 affected sedans and SUVs until ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Ferrari expects strong second quarter as Purosangue deliveries start

Ferrari on Thursday produced a bigger than expected 27% rise in first-quarter core profit and forecast a strong second quarter, when deliveries start ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

UK car industry body cuts 2023 sales outlook for battery electric vehicles

Inflationary pressures and lack of charging points forecasts battery electric vehicles' market share to 18.4% from a previous estimate of 19.7%.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  3. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news
  5. Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X New Models

Latest Videos

Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans