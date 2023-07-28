news

Carrier ablaze off Dutch coast is carrying almost 500 electric cars

28 July 2023 - 14:33 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The fire on the Panamanian-registered Fremantle Highway, which was carrying new cars, resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and injury of seven others who jumped overboard to escape the flames.
The fire on the Panamanian-registered Fremantle Highway, which was carrying new cars, resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and injury of seven others who jumped overboard to escape the flames.
Image: DUTCH COAST GUARD/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The car carrier burning off the Dutch coast since Tuesday night is carrying nearly 500 new electric vehicles (EVs), ship charter company “K” Line said on Friday, significantly more than the 25 initially reported by the coastguard.

The fire on the Panamanian-registered Fremantle Highway resulted in the death of an Indian crew member and injury of seven others who jumped overboard to escape the flames.

There were 3,783 vehicles on board, including 498 battery EVs, a Tokyo-based spokesperson for “K” Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha), which had chartered the vessel, said.

He declined to say anything about the car brands, including whether it included cars from Japanese manufacturers.

The coastguard said on its website on Thursday the cause of the fire was unknown, but an emergency responder is heard in a recording released by Dutch broadcaster RTL saying “the fire started in the battery of an electric car”.

Ship carrying 3,000 cars burns off Dutch coast

A fire blazed on a ship off the Dutch coast with nearly 3,000 vehicles on board on Wednesday, killing one crew member and injuring several others, ...
Motoring
2 days ago

EV lithium-ion batteries burn with twice the energy of a normal fire and maritime officials and insurers say the industry has not kept up with the risks.

An investigation has been launched by the Panama Maritime Authority and the Netherlands is assisting the inquiry, the Dutch Safety Board said.

The 199-metre Fremantle, which is still burning, is drifting about 17km from the northernmost Dutch coast, the coastguard said. It was on the way from Germany to Egypt.

The islands are on the northernmost tip of the Netherlands and comprise part of the Wadden Sea, a vast area of tidal flats and marshland stretching along Germany and Denmark that is on Unesco's World Heritage list.

MORE:

Brace for pain at the pumps in August, warns AA

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is pointing to fuel price increases for all fuel grades in August dealing another blow for already ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

VW sales forecast cut puts carmaker out of step with peers

Volkswagen is the odd carmaker out in what has otherwise been an upbeat earnings season for the industry.
Motoring
8 hours ago

GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA

South Africa’s leading road safety agency has identified where and at what time of day most fatal bus and truck crashes occur and identified ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Carlos Sainz goes fastest for Ferrari in sodden Spa practice Motorsport
  2. Szafnauer leads Alpine F1 exodus after Belgian GP Motorsport
  3. Carrier ablaze off Dutch coast is carrying almost 500 electric cars news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Getting to grips with the R1m Isuzu D-Max AT35 First Drives
  5. Used car searches v sales: do they correlate? Features

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site