GRAPHIC | Where and when deadly bus and truck crashes occur in SA

The campaign gets under way at the N4 Donkerhoek traffic control centre on Thursday.
“Drivers are the backbone of the trucking industry and by the nature of the work they do, they work under unique physically demanding conditions, putting them at increased risk of a range of chronic health conditions, including diabetes and hypertension,” said Anton Cornelissen, head of Santam Heavy Haulage.
“These conditions, coupled with fatigue, can negatively affect reaction time and significantly increase the risk of collisions.”
The roving awareness campaign will address the physical health of drivers and the condition of their vehicles. A mobile clinic will provide free medical examinations for truck drivers, checking blood pressure and blood sugar levels, for example. Based on the results, information on wellness factors such as the correct diet and tips to prevent fatigue will then be shared with participants, said Cornelissen.
Law enforcement officers will inspect trucks to ensure they are roadworthy and not overloaded.
RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said: “Combating the road carnage requires a collaborative effort to improve the safety of citizens. This joint effort with Santam will help us reach more road users with messages that reinforce positive driver behaviour.”
South Africa’s leading road safety agency has identified where and at what time of day most fatal bus and truck crashes occur and identified KwaZulu-Natal as the worst-affected province.
The crash analysis forms part of a study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) which identified 4,001 fatal truck and bus crashes between January 1 2018 and December 31 2022.
The findings were released as the RTMC and partners embark on a road safety awareness campaign targeting truck and bus drivers, starting on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal had the most fatal bus and truck crashes over the study period (552). The least affected province was the Northern Cape (65).
“The most fatal crashes where trucks were involved over the study period were recorded on the N3 in the Harrismith SAPS area in the Free State where 44 trucks were involved in 26 fatal crashes with 45 fatalities recorded,” said the RTMC.
Gauteng had the highest number of fatal bus crashes (76) and Northern Cape (6) the least.
The most dangerous days of the week and time to be on the road for truck crashes were Saturdays and Sundays between 6pm and 10pm.
The highest number of fatal bus crashes recorded by the study happened between 5am and 8am on Sundays.
“With the high incidents of truck and bus crashes reported over the past few months where lives are lost due to, among other things, human error such as speeding, fatigue and unsafe overtaking, the RTMC has partnered with Santam Heavy Haulage, Sanlam, Master Drive and Fleetwatch to create a road safety awareness campaign targeting truck and bus drivers,” said the RTMC.
