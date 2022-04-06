Vitriolic Malema calls black bodyguard a fool at Johann Rupert picket

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday labelled a black bodyguard 'a fool' for protecting billionaire Johann Rupert’s representatives during a picket outside the business mogul’s farm in Stellenbosch.

The picketers, mostly EFF supporters, demanded land from Rupert and that he disclose his offshore bank accounts. Rupert’s two representatives, who accepted a memorandum from the protesters on his behalf, were accompanied by a black man in a black suit.

Malema criticised the bodyguard, referring to him while lambasting former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

“We must know that if we want to fight white monopoly capital there will be a black brother who is pulling us back like this fool they came with here on stage,” Malema said, referring to the bodyguard.

“He thinks he is protecting them, he is a bodyguard. Bloody stupid.”

“The ANC has sold out,” said Malema. “Let me tell you, the first meeting of the ANC ... when they came back from exile, they came here to Stellenbosch to hold the first executive meeting on a farm owned by the Ruperts.”