News

Vitriolic Malema calls black bodyguard a fool at Johann Rupert picket

06 April 2022 - 21:24
EFF leader Julius Malema was full of vitriol at a picket outside Johann Rupert's farm in Stellenbosch on Wednesday. He said President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to be a white person 'with a different nose that looks like white people’s nose'.
Image: Esa Alexander

 

EFF leader Julius Malema on Wednesday labelled a black bodyguard 'a fool' for protecting billionaire Johann Rupert’s representatives during a picket outside the business mogul’s farm in Stellenbosch. 

The picketers, mostly EFF supporters, demanded land from Rupert and that he disclose his offshore bank accounts. Rupert’s two representatives, who accepted a memorandum from the protesters on his behalf, were accompanied by a black man in a black suit.

Malema criticised the bodyguard, referring to him while lambasting former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

“We must know that if we want to fight white monopoly capital there will be a black brother who is pulling us back like this fool they came with here on stage,” Malema said, referring to the bodyguard.

“He thinks he is protecting them, he is a bodyguard. Bloody stupid.”

“The ANC has sold out,” said Malema. “Let me tell you, the first meeting of the ANC ...  when they came back from exile, they came here to Stellenbosch to hold the first executive meeting on a farm owned by the Ruperts.”

Malema said Manuel facilitated the venue. 

“It was our own black brother, Trevor Manuel,” he said. “He had been working with them even before the liberation. So, he is part of them. That is why Trevor and them are rich like that and you cannot touch them because they are protected by white monopoly capital.”

He warned the picketers about black people who he claimed loved white people more than their own. 

 “These ones, when they see whites they misbehave. Every time you want to attend to a white person, there is this black who loves his white more than his own brothers and sisters. They are always there,” he said. 

“Trevor Manuel is such an example of a black brother who will always push for the interests of the white settlers.”

Ramaphosa was not spared. 

“Cyril Ramaphosa, you can see he wanted to be a white person,” he said. All of a sudden, Ramaphosa has got an accent of white people. From where, because he never went to white people’s schools? It’s because he wants to be white. He blames his parents for the nose. He wanted a different nose that looks like white people’s nose,” said Malema.

 

