Dry taps force Eastern Cape villagers to drink river water

Residents of a sprawling Eastern Cape village of more than 2,000 people say they are being forced to drink algae-tainted river water or dig for water in dongas, putting their health at risk.

Two pumps supplying water to their homes stopped working in March and a third was stolen in June, leaving them without a regular supply of potable water for months.

Residents of Mkhonjane village, between Komani and Cofimvaba, said their complaints to the authorities had fallen on deaf ears.

Young children were developing skin rashes and many villagers were suffering from stomach ailments caused by drinking dirty water.

Eric Harmans said they had been forced to get water from the nearby Cacadu River, but it was greenish in colour and not fit for human consumption.

