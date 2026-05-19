Coega green ammonia project picks Denmark’s Topsoe for R16.7bn deal

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South African businesses and consumers are being offered a wide range of new battery technology for storing solar-generated power, and investment continues in large-scale renewable energy solutions. The project at Coega will be considered green because the ammonia will be produced using renewable energy such as solar and wind power.

South Africa’s Coega green ammonia project has selected Danish company Topsoe to supply electrolyser cell technology and other equipment in a deal valued at about $1bn (R16.66bn), the project developers said late on Monday.

The R96.64bn plant aims to supply 1-million tonnes of green ammonia by 2030

The project at the port of Coega, jointly developed by Britain’s Hive Energy and South African partner BuiltAfrica, is competing with other African countries such as Morocco and Namibia to meet rising demand for hydrogen and ammonia in Europe and Asia

The ammonia, used in making fertiliser and in the chemical industry, is considered green because it is produced using renewable energy such as solar and wind power

Giles Redpath, CEO of Hive Energy, said in the statement that Topsoe’s green ammonia technology would allow the company to cut renewable energy capital expenditure by more than €500m.

The Coega Green ammonia project is in its final stage of development and on track to start front-end engineering design in the third quarter of 2026 and conclude final investment decisions by the third quarter of 2027

Reuters