Estranged wife of Zimbabwean VP denies murder plot, applies for bail

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Zimbabwe’s vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, on Wednesday denied allegations that she had tried to kill him.

She also made an application for bail in the Harare high court. Her lawyers asked that the former model be released on bail pending the commencement of her trial. Mubaiwa was not in court herself.

In the 13-page bail application, a copy of which was seen by TimesLIVE, the 38-year-old Mubaiwa denied attempting to kill Chiwenga and said the charges were fabricated.

She also argued that her former husband had brought the murder charges against her in an attempt to force her hand in divorce proceedings that are pending in the high court.