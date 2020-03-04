Zimbabwe to take farm from Mugabe's exiled nephew Patrick Zhuwao

Exiled Zimbabwean politician Patrick Zhuwao — the late former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew — has bemoaned the government’s seizure of his “state-of-the-art” farm.

Diandra Farm, covering 827ha in Mashonaland West province, was allocated to Zhuwao on December 9 2004.

But a recent letter of notice — sent to Zhuwao by the ministry of agriculture, water, climate and rural settlement — orders him to cease operations and vacate the land.

“Following the notice to withdraw your offer letter, please be advised that the minister of agriculture, water, climate and rural settlement [Perence Shiri], you are required to wind up all or any operations that you may have commenced,” reads the letter.