Three suspects have been detained for allegedly storming the Libyan state oil firm's headquarters in Tripoli, the country's attorney-general said on Thursday, a day after its rival government in the east threatened to declare force majeure on oil fields and ports citing assaults on the firm.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is based in Tripoli under the control of the internationally recognised government of national unity. The parallel government in Benghazi in the east is not internationally recognised, but most oilfields in the major oil producing country are under the control of eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar.
The NOC has previously denied its corporation's headquarters were stormed, calling it "completely false" and quoted its acting chief as calling it "nothing more than a limited personal dispute that occurred in the reception area".
But the eastern-based government has threatened to also temporarily relocate the NOC's headquarters to "safe cities" such as Ras Lanuf and Brega, both of which it controls.
"The public prosecution reviewed the evidence of the storming of the Corporation's headquarters, inspected the scene, reviewed the video footage recorded at the time of the incident and heard the testimonies of those present," the attorney-general said in a statement.
Three suspects detained for storming Libya's state oil firm: attorney-general
Image: 123RF/luzitanija
Three suspects have been detained for allegedly storming the Libyan state oil firm's headquarters in Tripoli, the country's attorney-general said on Thursday, a day after its rival government in the east threatened to declare force majeure on oil fields and ports citing assaults on the firm.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is based in Tripoli under the control of the internationally recognised government of national unity. The parallel government in Benghazi in the east is not internationally recognised, but most oilfields in the major oil producing country are under the control of eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar.
The NOC has previously denied its corporation's headquarters were stormed, calling it "completely false" and quoted its acting chief as calling it "nothing more than a limited personal dispute that occurred in the reception area".
But the eastern-based government has threatened to also temporarily relocate the NOC's headquarters to "safe cities" such as Ras Lanuf and Brega, both of which it controls.
"The public prosecution reviewed the evidence of the storming of the Corporation's headquarters, inspected the scene, reviewed the video footage recorded at the time of the incident and heard the testimonies of those present," the attorney-general said in a statement.
US has not discussed deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya: Rubio
The three suspects were handed over by the defence ministry, which was asked "to arrest the remaining contributors to the incident," the attorney-general said.
The national output of crude oil in the past 24 hours reached 1,389,055 barrels per day, the NOC said on Wednesday, reflecting normal levels.
Libya's oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since 2014 when the country divided between two rival authorities in the east and west following the Nato-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Reuters
READ MORE:
People smuggler jailed in UK for arranging boats from Libya to Italy
At least 58 corpses found in Libyan hospital, says interior ministry
Libya fighting eases after announcement of truce
Libya to offer 22 areas for oil exploration with attractive terms for investors, officials say
Oil production resumes at Libya's Mabruk field after a decade
Libya announces first bidding round for oil exploration in 17 years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos