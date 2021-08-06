Consumer Live

Don’t get stiffed on car warranties, or fall for ‘money mule’ bank scams

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler’s ‘Watch-outs of the week’

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
06 August 2021 - 15:09
If your used car breaks down within six months of purchase, the dealer is legally obliged to fix it at no cost to you.
If your used car breaks down within six months of purchase, the dealer is legally obliged to fix it at no cost to you.
Image: Reuters

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

What you need to know about warranties on used cars

Dodgy used car dealers aren’t big fans of the Consumer Protection Act’s (CPA) section 56, which requires them to take responsibility for things that go wrong in a car within six months of purchase. That’s why many of them insert clauses into their contracts, essentially saying the cars are being sold “voetstoets”, or falsely claim that if the buyer wants a warranty, they need to buy one of those expensive “aftermarket” ones, and from them.

Heidi, who is in the market for a small used car, queried that with me this week.

“I feel so defeated,” she said.

“We've been looking at buying from a proper dealer, because, as I understand, according to the CPA, there should be a six-month warranty on the car, which we won’t get if we buy privately.

“But two dealers have told me I’m wrong, and they offer an optional warranty that I can buy for thousands of rand.

“Please help. Who is right here?”

You are, Heidi.

What a colossal cheek. After-market warranties have their place, particularly from the seventh month, but they carry many exclusions. If your used car breaks down within six months of purchase, the dealer is legally obliged to fix it at no cost to you.

Don’t pay a ‘company’ with one of these bank accounts

I hear from a lot of very distressed victims of fraud. People who saw an advert online, paid the company concerned but never received the goods. In most cases, they paid their money into a Capitec account.

Here’s the thing: Capitec doesn’t have business accounts.

This week the bank told me: “In the case of money muling, the fraudsters tend to target banks with faster processes for quicker results.

“For example, like African Bank, Capitec has the quickest turnaround when opening a fully functional account.

“It can take less than 10 minutes to walk out of a branch with a new banking card and app access, whereas traditional banks take longer.”

How not to be duped by a car recall scam

Car owners are warned of a resurgence in vehicle recall scams where criminals pose as officials representing a car manufacturer or tracking company
Motoring
1 week ago

Fraudsters pay “money mules” to open bank accounts, and when the victim’s money lands in that new account, they transfer it to the fraudster, thereby ensuring the fraudster remains untraceable.

“Capitec does not currently offer business accounts, therefore people should not believe a business that states it has one,” the bank said.

Should consumers fall victim to fraud — and even if they don’t fall victim to the attempt — it is important to contact the bank to report the incident. Capitec’s 24-hour call centre can be reached on 0860-102043.

It’s the same story with African Bank. The bank only offers personal accounts, not business accounts.

Is there a cut-off for the KOO recall?

Does Tiger Brands’ recall of an estimated 20-million cans produced between May 2019 and May 2021 have a cut-off date?

Navisha asked me that after her failed attempt to return six tins of the affected KOO products to Pick n Pay at the Village Market, Westville, for a refund. She was turned away on the basis that the recall deadline was July 31.

“The newspaper articles did not mention any deadline, and even if they did, surely a six-day deadline is not fair?” she asked.

I’m happy to report Tiger Brands has confirmed the recall is still under way.

Cash to collect parcels scam: Don't fall for it, says Post Office

The emails and messages differ in format, but they all contain a link. Should the receiver click on the link, a page requesting payment opens where ...
News
2 weeks ago

“In the recall notification Tiger Brands submitted to the National Consumer Commission, the company indicated we expected the recall to take four months to complete. The information shared with the consumer, in which a July 31 deadline for returns was stated, is incorrect.”

Pick n Pay has said the “relevant team” will rectify that with the store manager concerned.

Others have been miffed by being told they can’t have a cash refund for their returned cans. They must be content with a supermarket gift voucher if that is what a retailer offers.

Because receipts are not required to return affected cans, consumers can return their cans to any store.

Tiger Brands told me it’s up to the retailer to decide whether they’ll refund in cash or with a voucher “equal in value to the returned product”.

What happens then?

“Returned products and affected products removed from shelves are isolated and kept on hold in the outlet store or warehouse for collection by Tiger Brands on a weekly basis.

“The retailers are credited in full by Tiger Brands for the returned products as part of the monthly payment reconciliation process.”

CONTACT WENDY: E-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za; Twitter: @wendyknowler; Facebook: wendyknowlerconsumer

READ MORE:

Koo blimey: Tiger Brands recalls millions of canned veggies after tin blaps

The move to pull Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable products off the shelves could cost the company up to R650m
News
1 week ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Has something you bought conked out? This is what the warranty law says

Be warned, it makes a big difference if it’s less or more than six months since you made your purchase
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Stellenbosch Law Clinic wins legal battle against bogus loan-application operation

People thought they were applying for help to get a loan, but instead were lured into an initial subscription fee ranging from R399 to R429 and a ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R6,000 tips — Let’s spread hope South Africa
  2. ANALYSIS | Cyril set to reward allies – and give SA one big shock – in cabinet ... News
  3. 'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall South Africa
  4. Watch out! That Mogoeng Mogoeng unrest voice note you received is fake South Africa
  5. Court says billionaire Douw Steyn was not married to partner Donne Botha South Africa

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...