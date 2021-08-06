Don’t get stiffed on car warranties, or fall for ‘money mule’ bank scams

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

What you need to know about warranties on used cars

Dodgy used car dealers aren’t big fans of the Consumer Protection Act’s (CPA) section 56, which requires them to take responsibility for things that go wrong in a car within six months of purchase. That’s why many of them insert clauses into their contracts, essentially saying the cars are being sold “voetstoets”, or falsely claim that if the buyer wants a warranty, they need to buy one of those expensive “aftermarket” ones, and from them.

Heidi, who is in the market for a small used car, queried that with me this week.

“I feel so defeated,” she said.

“We've been looking at buying from a proper dealer, because, as I understand, according to the CPA, there should be a six-month warranty on the car, which we won’t get if we buy privately.

“But two dealers have told me I’m wrong, and they offer an optional warranty that I can buy for thousands of rand.

“Please help. Who is right here?”

You are, Heidi.

What a colossal cheek. After-market warranties have their place, particularly from the seventh month, but they carry many exclusions. If your used car breaks down within six months of purchase, the dealer is legally obliged to fix it at no cost to you.

Don’t pay a ‘company’ with one of these bank accounts

I hear from a lot of very distressed victims of fraud. People who saw an advert online, paid the company concerned but never received the goods. In most cases, they paid their money into a Capitec account.

Here’s the thing: Capitec doesn’t have business accounts.

This week the bank told me: “In the case of money muling, the fraudsters tend to target banks with faster processes for quicker results.

“For example, like African Bank, Capitec has the quickest turnaround when opening a fully functional account.

“It can take less than 10 minutes to walk out of a branch with a new banking card and app access, whereas traditional banks take longer.”